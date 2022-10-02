The Week 4 Sunday slate features 14 matchups across the league with games ranging from a 9:30 a.m. ET start time to an 8:20 p.m. ET start. Some of these games are great looks in terms of the betting world.

To kick things off the Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) and New Orleans Saints (+3.5) will both travel to London and play at 9:30 a.m. ET. This is a clash of two teams going in opposite directions as the Saints will be starting backup quarterback Andy Dalton. The Vikings are coming off a close win of the Detroit Lions and have all the momentum. If they get going against this Saints defense, they should easily be able to cover the spread.

The 1 p.m. ET slate features nine matchups. One of the more appealing games is the New York Jets (+3.5) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5). This spread seems close as the jets are taking on one of the best defenses in the league. Zach Wilson will be running for his life in his first game back and things could get ugly for New York. The Steelers will establish the run and dominate time of possession.

A possible game of the year also occurs in this window as the Buffalo Bills (-3) are on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (+3). Josh Allen is going to be angry coming off a loss to the Miami Dolphins and will throw all over the Ravens defense. Lamar Jackson will make enough plays to keep them in the game, but Buffalo’s offense will be too much to handle.

The New England Patriots (+9) will be in Lambeau to take on the Green Bay Packers (-9) at 4:25 p.m. ET. Brian Hoyer will be the quarterback for the Patriots as Mac Jones will heal his ankle injury. This leads to a massive spread that New England has a good chance at covering. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have not exactly been having offensive explosions. Green Bay should win, but the Patriots cover.

The night game is a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs (+1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1). This game will be played in Tampa despite the devastating hurricane. The Buccaneers will come out motivated to give their fans something to be happy about. Tom Brady is going to do everything in his power to bring that city and state a win. Patrick Mahomes will play a good game, but you do not bet against Brady in big spots.

Who wins these battles? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Josh Allen Over 287.5 Passing Yards (-115): The Ravens defense has been atrocious when it comes to stopping the pass. Allen should feast on this week secondary and throw the ball all over the field. The Bills will be throwing the ball a ton in this game so expect Allen to easily go over this total.

Patriots Best Bet

Damien Harris Total Rushing Attempts Over 11.5 (+105): If the Patriots want a chance in their game against Green Bay, they are going to need to run the ball a lot. This will include Harris being a heavy part of the game plan. Expect him and Rhamondre Stevenson to have around 25 total touches as New England will look to establish the run and dominate time of possession.