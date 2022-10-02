Sunday Patriots Notes: New England appears to be optimistic about Mac Jones’ outlook

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us, and it will see the New England Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The biggest story is Mac Jones missing the contest, but there are a lot of others worth mentioning as well.

Let’s use this forum right here to go through some of the stories that have emerged over the last week that we did not have time to cover elsewhere: welcome to this week’s Sunday Patriots Notes.

The Patriots appear to be optimistic about Mac Jones’ outlook. The Patriots made a handful of moves on Saturday, including sending offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste to injured reserve because of a thumb injury. Cajuste will now miss at least four games on IR, per NFL rules.

Interestingly enough, the team decided against sending the aforementioned Mac Jones to the reserve list as well. The sophomore QB suffered a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens last week that will reportedly keep him out of multiple games. Injured reserve therefore appeared to be a realistic possibility, especially after he was ruled out of the game against the Packers on Friday, but no such move has been made.

Interpreting this decision from the outside, it appears that the Patriots are optimistic about Jones’ outlook. If they believed he would miss four games no matter what, they likely would have freed up the roster spot to bolster their depth either at quarterback or elsewhere.

With no such move made, however, perhaps they think Jones will be able to come back sooner than originally anticipated.

Bailey Zappe is now only one snap away from seeing meaningful action. With Mac Jones out for the foreseeable future, the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart now consists of Brian Hoyer as the stand-in starter and Bailey Zappe as QB3. A fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots earlier this year, Zappe is now the next in line in case something were to happen to Hoyer.

That is obviously not ideal given his lack of experience, but the Patriots do like what they have seen out of him so far.

“He’s done a really good job — mentally and physically — of progressing from the spring when we got him,” quarterbacks coach Joe Judge told reporters earlier this week. “He’s very, very engaged. He’s done a great job on the sideline with us now, whether it’s the home or the away games, just sitting there and being engaged in the play, and then communicating throughout the game with things he’s seeing. Or, if a problem were to arise, how he’d go about fixing it.

“That’s all he can really do at this point, practice and get better. He’s done everything we’re asking of him right now. So, in terms of when he gets in the game, you know, we’ll see. I’m not gonna speak for anybody else, but I like the way he’s worked and is preparing, and the progress he’s making.”

While he has only been in the league for five months, the youngster did already get some considerable opportunities. Not only did Hoyer miss time this summer, Zappe also appeared in all three preseason contests and played a total of 119 offensive snaps — by far the most among all QBs on the roster. He completed 45 of 71 pass attempts (63.4%) for 462 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Sam Roberts might be making his debut. Mac Jones is the biggest absentee for the Patriots against the Packers, but not the only one: starting defensive tackle Lawrence Guy is also not able to participate in the contest after suffering a shoulder injury last week against Baltimore. With the veteran unable to go, New England might decide to bolster its interior line depth by giving Sam Roberts a chance.

The sixth-round rookie out of Northwest Missouri State has been a healthy scratch for all three of the Patriots’ games so far this season. Considering Guy’s injury situation, however, the team might at least dress him to improve its depth at the position.

Other than Guy and Roberts, New England also has Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr., Daniel Ekuale and Carl Davis Jr. on its active squad at the position. Additionally, LaBryan Ray — more on him in a second — and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. are on the practice squad. With neither of them promoted, however, Roberts might be getting a shot for once.

Tyquan Thornton will be eligible to come off injured reserve soon. Speaking of rookie players that have yet to make an impact this regular season, second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton remains on injured reserve after fracturing his clavicle in preseason. However, he will be eligible to cone off the list next week.

An immediate return seems unlikely given the nature of his ailment, but there is a realistic chance he does come back before New England’s Week 10 bye. According to his position coach, Ross Douglas, Thornton is working hard on his return.

“One thing about Tyquan: he really, really loves football,” Douglas told reporters earlier this week. “That’s the number one thing. When you’re just around him, you feel the energy. He loves football and he wants to be really good.

“He’s doing a great job with our strength staff and our recovery staff. Ever since he’s been here, he’s been bought in. He did a good job picking up the playbook, being able to play a lot of different spots, and learning from the vets that we have in our room. I expect nothing less for when he comes back. He’s injured, but it’s not like he can’t get better during this time while he’s off. He has to control what he can control … He’ll be alright.”

Christian Barmore’s impact extends beyond the stat sheet. Three games into his sophomore season, defensive tackle Christian Barmore has not yet put up impressive numbers. The former second-round draft pick has registered just five tackles and a sack. His impact on the New England defense can still be felt, however: Barmore is among the most double-teamed interior D-linemen in the league this season, per ESPN’s Seth Walder, which creates 1-on-1 opportunities for his teammates elsewhere.

New England has hurt itself quite a bit through penalties. The Patriots have some cleaning-up to do in the penalty department. In each of their games there have been some calls going against them at seemingly the worst possible time.

In this particular case, perception seems to be reality. The following chart shared by Anthony Reinhard on Twitter, after all, shows that New England has hurt itself quite a bit by committing infractions at bad moments:

Teams helped most by penalties (on a net basis) this year:



1) CHI (+2.7 expected points / game)

2) HOU (+2.6)

3) CIN (+2.6)

4) ATL (+2.4)

...

29) PHI (-2.6)

30) SF (-2.6)

31) SEA (-3.0)

32) DAL (-3.7)



Data: #nflverse pic.twitter.com/sZ7xns5Jy7 — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) September 27, 2022

The Patriots are ranked 27th in the league-wide comparison, having lost almost two expected net points per game because of penalties. In total, the team has been flagged 13 times, with some of those penalties creating unfavorable down-and-distance situations. While New England has also been the beneficiary of nine opponent infractions, the Patriots’ flags have come in comparatively worse spots.

For a team focused on not shooting itself in the foot, those mental lapses are an issue that needs to be addressed and improved.

Practice squad injuries start mounting. With Mac Jones and Lawrence Guy both out, New England’s injury list for the game against Green Bay is a notable one. However, the team’s issues in this area extend beyond the 53-man roster: several members of the practice squad are dealing with ailments as well.

The latest is running back J.J. Taylor, who suffered a foot/ankle injury on Friday according to a report by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. If Taylor is forced to miss time he would not only put more stress on a running back depth chart already without Ty Montgomery — he will miss at least two more games (at Green Bay, vs. Detroit) on injured reserve — but also thin out the herd on the practice squad even more.

Offensive lineman Bill Murray, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and linebacker Cameron McGrone have all been absent from the media portions of practice recently. The belief is that all of them are dealing with some sort of injuries as well.

Patriots hold the 14th waiver claim priority. Effective on Tuesday, the NFL changed its waiver claim order. As opposed to teams being listed by their 2022 draft slots, the ranking is now based on the current record and moving forward will be updated weekly; the team with the worst record in football will get the first shot at claiming a player that has been waived, the best will be 32nd.

At the moment, the Patriots are tied with the Detroit Lions for 14th. A coin flip will decide who gets a player in case both clubs decide to put in claims.