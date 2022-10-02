Week 4 is in full swing, with the New England Patriots (1-2) taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET. Their game is but one of 14 that will be played on the fourth Sunday of the NFL season, so let’s check out the others and find out who fans should be rooting for.

Welcome to the latest edition of our Patriots Rooting Guide.

9:30 a.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (1-2): Go Vikings! The Patriots will play the Vikings later this year, meaning that a Minnesota victory in London would improve their strength of schedule and possibly victory as well. It’s not much, but it’s something to make a difference between the two clubs from a New England perspective. | NFL Network, fuboTV

1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2): Go Falcons! While the Browns are on the Patriots’ slate and a Cleveland victory would improve their strength of schedule, this is the classic AFC-NFC matchup. Rooting for the NFC side is the way to go to hurt a potential playoff contestant. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1): Go Ravens! Yes, the Patriots just lost to Baltimore but a Ravens win is still preferable to a Bills one. A Buffalo loss and unlikely New England victory would give the two division rivals the same record. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

Washington Commanders (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1): Go Commanders! We’re going a bit on a tangent here, but there is a reason to root for Washington over its NFC East rival: the Carson Wentz trade. If Wentz plays over 70 percent of snaps, Indianapolis would get a second-round draft pick instead of a third-rounder. That seems likely, so we are rooting for Washington to get a good record to keep that pick as late as possible. | FOX, fuboTV

Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at Detroit Lions (1-2): Go Lions! Once again, strength of schedule is the determining factor in this one. The Patriots play Detroit next week. | FOX, fuboTV

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Houston Texans (0-2-1): Go Texans! Two AFC teams going against each other? Better root for the worse one. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1): Go... Colts? An all-AFC battle with two relatively even-matched clubs? That’s, a tricky one but we will root for Indy because the strength of scheduling aspect cannot be ignored from a New England point of view. | FOX, fuboTV

Chicago Bears (2-1) at New York Giants (2-1): Go Bears! Same story yet again: strength of scheduling determines our call. Also, rooting against a New York team always feels natural as well. | FOX, fuboTV

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0): Go Eagles! AFC team versus NFC team? Easy call yet again. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

New York Jets (1-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2): Go Steelers! New England has already beaten Pittsburgh and also, it’s the Jets on the other side. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

4:05 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-2): Go Cardinals! The aforementioned strength of schedule tiebreaker is again relevant in this one. New England will play the Cardinals in Week 14. | FOX, fuboTV

4:25 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (2-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3): Go Raiders! Not only are we rooting for Josh McDaniels to get his first win as Raiders head coach, but him doing so would also a) drop the Broncos to 2-2 and b) improve the — you guessed it — strength of schedule tiebreaker for New England. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1): Go Bucs! An AFC team and potential playoff rival against Tom Brady and a team from the NFC? Easy call from a Patriots perspective. | NBC, fuboTV, Peacock

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss the game, and take a look at this story stream for all our Patriots-Packers coverage.