In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their fourth game of the regular season. They will take on the Green Bay Packers, but will have to do so without some of their most important players.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy were already ruled out before the trip to Green Bay. Now, two more players players have joined them on the absentees list.

Patriots inactives

S Joshuah Bledsoe

DT Lawrence Guy

QB Mac Jones

WR Jakobi Meyers

CB Jalen Mills

The biggest name on that list is obviously Mac Jones. The Patriots’ sophomore quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and despite making a brief appearance at practice on Friday is not ready to take the field against Green Bay. The same is true for the aforementioned Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and Jakobi Meyers (knee); Jones and Guy were ruled out on Friday, with Meyers joining the list on Saturday.

Both of the other inactives were listed on Friday’s injury report as well. Cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) were all deemed questionable. While they did make the trip to Wisconsin, neither is able to play in the game.

Mills’ absence in particular is big news. With him out, the Patriots will likely turn to fourth-round rookie Jack Jones or second-year man Shaun Wade as the starter opposite Jonathan Jones. Third-round rookie Marcus Jones is also active, as is defensive tackle Sam Roberts; the sixth-rounder will be making his debut.

Meanwhile, four members of the Patriots’ list of questionable players will be ready to go as well. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb) as well as safeties Kyle Dugger (knee) and Adrian Phillips (ribs) have been cleared to take the field against the Packers. McMillan and Dugger will be back after missing last week’s contest.

Packers inactives

CB Jaire Alexander

DL Jonathan Ford

G/T Sean Rhyan

WR Samori Toure

OT Rasheed Walker

The biggest name on the Packers’ list of inactives is cornerback Jaire Alexander. The former All-Pro entered the weekend as questionable because of a groin issue and has not been given the green light to play against New England.