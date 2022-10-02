Update 10/2/2022: Patriots QB Brian Hoyer ruled out against Packers with head injury, Bailey Zappe takes over

Shortly after leaving for the locker room, the New England Patriots have ruled out quarterback Brian Hoyer with a head injury. Rookie Bailey Zappe will play the remainder of the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

New England fell behind 7-3 shortly after the announcement was made in the second quarter.

Original story 10/2/2022: Patriots QB Brian Hoyer leaves game against Packers with injury, rookie Bailey Zappe takes over

The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation went from bad to worse in the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers. With regular starter Mac Jones already missing the game due to an ankle injury, his backup Brian Hoyer has now exited the contest as well.

Hoyer suffered an undisclosed injury on the Patriots’ second series. He was sacked on his final play, and later went into the blue medical tent under his own power. The veteran departed for the locker room briefly thereafter.

Hoyer led the Patriots offense to a 3-0 lead on his first drive, with New England punting on his second. In total, he went 5-for-6 for 37 yards and the aforementioned sack.

With Hoyer in the locker room, rookie Bailey Zappe is entering the game. Zappe joined the Patriots in the fourth round of this year’s draft after a record-breaking season at Western Kentucky.

He spent the first three games of the season as New England’s QB3, and was inactive in each of New England’s games..

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.