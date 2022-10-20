Fantasy Football Preview: Keep riding the Rhamondre Stevenson train in Week 7

Week 6 of the fantasy football season saw very few booms and way more busts. Will we see another disappointing fantasy week again?

Let’s find out by taking a dive into the fantasy football world.

Fantasy-related News

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly at 85-90 percent, be on the lookout whether he or Bailey Zappe starts this week

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expected to return this week

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III got benched in favor of Latavius Murray

Packers slot wide receiver Randall Cobb suffers serious ankle issue, Christian Watson expected to see an increase in snaps

Cardinals wide receiver room adds Robbie Anderson and returns DeAndre Hopkins from suspension in wake of Marquise Brown injury

The tight end position is coming off its best week of the season, will that repeat?

Starts of the Week

QB Matt Ryan at Tennessee Titans: Matt Ryan is coming off of his best fantasy game as a Colt and will look to build on that against a weak Titans defense. This is a massive game for Indianapolis; if they win, they can take control of the division. Look for Ryan to have a big day and lead his team to a victory.

RB Kenneth Walker III at Los Angeles Chargers: The rookie looked great in his first NFL start and had an every-down role. He pounded the rock against the Cardinals and found the end zone. Walker III will take advantage against the weak Chargers rushing defense and have a great game.

WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. New Orleans Saints: Hopkins makes his much-anticipated return to the turf on Thursday night, and he will be heavily involved. The Cardinals offense has looked terrible, and they need an offensive boost. This will come in the form of the former all-pro wide receiver as he will see double digit targets and have a massive day against a bad Saints defense.

Bust Candidates

RB David Montgomery at New England Patriots: Montgomery is having a tough season on a bad Bears offense and things do not get easier on Monday Night Football. He faces a Patriots defense that just shut down Nick Chubb who has been one of the best backs in the league. Montgomery will struggle in prime time against and elite defense.

WR Juju Smith-Schuster at San Fransisco 49ers: The wide receiver had his breakout game last week but comes into a matchup against a phenomenal 49ers defense. It will be hard for him to find space and Patrick Mahomes may just look to Travis Kelce all game. If Smith-Schuster fails to find the end zone, he is sure to have a bust of a game.

TE T.J. Hockenson at Dallas Cowboys: Remember when Hockenson led all of fantasy in scoring a few weeks ago? There is no chance he has anywhere close to this kind of success against the Dallas defense. He just got shut down by the Patriots before his bye week and will be facing a lot of the same looks against the Cowboys.

Sleeper of the Week

TE Greg Dulcich vs. New York Jets: The rookie caught a touchdown pass in his first career game and could quickly take over as the Denver Broncos’ lead tight end. Dulcich is a talented player who could earn Russell Wilson’s trust in an offense that has really struggled. Keep an eye out on his role in this offense as he may become a nice downfield threat.

Patriots Fantasy Play of the Week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chicago Bears: We are going to the Stevenson well again as long as Damien Harris is likely to miss time. The running back is the clear bell-cow with Harris out and is too talented to underperform. Look for a monster game out of Stevenson against the Bears at home.

Injury Report