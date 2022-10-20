 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 10/20/22 - Explosive Kyle Dugger blows up everything in his way

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
Kyle Dugger tackles Browns’ WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick spends seven minutes, 1000 words hyping up the ‘pretty impressive’ Bears.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots-Bears week seven matchup preview.
  • Chris Mason lays out how Kyle Dugger is on mission to become NFL’s most physical safety.
  • Karen Guregian says the Patriots are in a win-win situation with Bailey Zappe and are going to turn out to be better in the long run because of this quarterback drama.
  • Jerry Thornton explains how Ben Volin’s vitriolic rant against Mac Jones happened because he ran with a DM he got from a fake source [Barstool Sports] without checking it out. /Worth a read. Volin owes Mac an apology.
  • Fran Brown (MusketFire) Have the Patriots selected the best QB in each of last two drafts?
  • Dakota Randall notes David Andrews revealed his message for Mac Jones amid all the mounting outside noise. ‘You’re a competitor, you want to go play’.
  • Matt Vautour has the story how Bailey Zappe might never have reached the NFL if not for pandemic.
  • Matt Dolloff says “Zappe Fevah” has taken over New England, but the QB seems too “chill” to catch it himself.
  • Andrew Callahan talks about the Patriots losing core special teamer Cody Davis, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign WR Raleigh Webb: Cody Davis replacement? Webb joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of The Citadel after converting from defensive back to wide receiver.
  • Greg Dudek relays The Athletic on Christian Barmore’s hilarious stance about his bad eating habits. “I like it all, man,” Barmore said. “They told me to stay away from the pancakes, but I can’t stay away from the pancakes.”
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Were the Patriots right about former star CB J.C. Jackson?
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) How did Bill Belichick pull this off again?
  • Keagan Stiefel identifies the greatest one-game wonders In Patriots history under Bill Belichick. Yes, Jonas Gray made the list.
  • Locked on Patriots: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss how the Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation is a comfort, not a controversy, the return of tight endage and more. (36 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Rumor Roundup: Trade candidates, Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe status with Patriots and more.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots sign Raleigh Webb off Ravens practice squad.
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on N’Keal Harry: Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: No one can replace everything Cody Davis gives us on special teams.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL trade deadline: 13 deals that make sense. Patriots included.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Sorting out NFL contenders, pretenders entering Week 7. No Pats.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) 2022 QB rankings. Mac Jones 21st, Bailey Zappe 30th. With notes on both.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7. Bailey Zappe 23rd.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 7 NFL picks against the spread. “But given the matchup between Chicago’s passing offense and a Patriots defense that’s playing well, I can’t put my faith in the Bears.”
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 7 picks. Patriots 27-16.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 7 picks. Patriots 27-7.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jerry Jones makes another run at blocking a Roger Goodell contract.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Jim Irsay’s stunning defiance can’t be buried or dismissed.

