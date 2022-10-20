Patriots vs. Bears Thursday injury report: Mac Jones among the limited as Damien Harris improves to full participation

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields without veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

But Mac Jones remained present for the active roster on Thursday. Now four weeks into his recovery from a left high-ankle sprain, he would again be listed as limited in the team’s preparations. Sources told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that the quarterback and captain “expects to be available” versus the Chicago Bears, “with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice.”

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

Bears

No players listed

A hamstring injury kept Agholor sidelined for all but seven offensive snaps against the Detroit Lions and out against the Cleveland Browns. He has caught 14 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown through a handful of contests this fall. And elsewhere, the Patriots recently placed core defensive back Cody Davis, who ranked first on the special teams in tackles, on injured reserve due to season-ending knee surgery.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

WR Kendrick Bourne (toe)

TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Bears

No players listed

In addition to No. 10, nine in all were limited for New England to begin Chicago work. A franchise All-Decade selection in Guy has missed three consecutive games because of a shoulder injury. But Bourne out wide and Barmore along the defensive line exited with toe and knee ailments, respectively, in last Sunday’s 38-15 win at FirstEnergy Stadium. It was a road trip that the linebacking Uche and the cornerbacking Jones had been ruled out for.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

Bears

No players listed

Harris had been questionable and among New England’s inactives last Sunday in Cleveland. The Alabama product stands with 287 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage in the final year of his rookie contract. He has since graduated to full participation in his way back from a hamstring injury that has led to bell-cow usage for sophomore running back Rhamondre Stevenson. On the other side, in a rare sight midway through October, no members of Chicago’s 53-man roster made the initial injury report.