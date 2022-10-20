Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Saints at Cardinals?

The New Orleans Saints (+2.5) will matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) in a game that features two teams who have severely underperformed this season. The game is in Arizona, so the Cardinals should have the home field advantage.

New Orleans comes into this game at 2-4 and desperately needs a win to gain ground in the divisional race. Head coach Dennis Allen has yet to name his starting quarterback for this game as the three candidates — Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill — are all dealing with injuries. They are also without starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. The Saints will need to give the ball to Alvin Kamara a lot in this game if they want to have a chance.

Their defense has been a major letdown this year as they are usually one of the better units in the NFL. Cameron Jordan could disrupt this game a ton and take advantage of a weak Cardinals offensive line. If their secondary can hold up, they will give whoever starts at quarterback a chance to be in the game.

Arizona has really struggled on offense, and they are dealing with injuries. However, they did add Robbie Anderson via trade and activated DeAndre Hopkins from suspension. These two receivers will be major adds for Kyler Murray and should help the Cardinals offense finally have a good day.

A unit that is not all that impressive is the Cardinals defense. They do have a lot of talent, but the group never seems to come together. JJ Watt is the leader on the defensive line and will look to have his fingerprints all over this game. Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and Budda Baker are candidates to force turnovers and swing the game for Arizona.

The Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

DeAndre Hopkins Over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-135): Hopkins will make his season debut after a six-game suspension. Arizona’s offense has looked terrible without him so they will need to get him heavily involved tonight. With Marquise Brown out with and injury the former all-pro will serve as the number one wide receiver against a weak Saints secondary. Expect Hopkins to have at least 62 receiving yards in this game.