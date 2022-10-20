Week 7 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will see the Arizona Cardinals play host to the New Orleans Saints. What does the all-NFC battle mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (2-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4): Go Cardinals! This one is pretty straight forward. The Cardinals and Patriots will square off in Week 14, meaning that tonight’s game will have an impact on the New England strength of schedule tiebreaker. An Arizona victory will obviously have a positive impact on that one. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

