#Bears DL Justin Jones plans on checking the balls Monday night. Has heard that Deflategate might still be going on. First thing you think of when you hear the name Bill Belichick? “Deflated balls” #ForeverNE #Forevercheaters pic.twitter.com/HtjueyggUo

Justin Jones will be on an important mission on Monday. The Chicago Bears defensive lineman, whose team will visit the New England Patriots, is planning to check his opponent’s footballs to see if any nefarious things are going on.

Wait, what?

Yes, that’s right. Jones is worried about Deflategate, something he told Mark Carman of CHGO Sports on Thursday.

“I heard it’s still going on, so I’ll be checking things when we go,” he said.

Let’s do a quick reminder. Back in the 2015 AFC Championship Game, the NFL — based on hearsay originating in Baltimore and Indianapolis — inspected the Patriots’ football to find out if the air pressure levels had been altered to give the team a competitive advantage.

This led to one of the biggest scandals in league history, with the resulting investigation resulting in severe fines for both the team and its quarterback, Tom Brady. The only problem with all of that was that the drop in air pressure levels was within the expected range, something that was proven by several independent studies.

Jones apparently has not read any of them, nor has he seen the Patriots win three Super Bowls under the scrutiny of a post-Deflategate era. No, the Bears defender is of the opinion that something fishy still has to be going on in New England.

“I’m so serious. I heard it’s still going on,” he said. “We’ll see.”

The Patriots and Bears will meet on Monday Night Football, with the game set for a 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The current forecast calls for rain and temperature in the high 50s.