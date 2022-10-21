Series history: Super Bowl XX stands out among Patriots-Bears meetings through the years

The New England Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. The two squads have faced off 14 times with the Patriots owning the series 10-4.

Let’s take a look back on some important games between the two franchises:

First Meeting: The first matchup between these two franchises took place on Oct. 21, 1973. The Patriots won this low-scoring battle with a final score of 13-10.

Jim Plunkett started for New England and threw for only 86 yards. He did, however, add 61 yards on the ground and the lone Patriots touchdown. Jeff White also nailed two field goals and an extra point to give them 13.

Bobby Douglass started for the Bears and threw for 58 yards to go along with a touchdown and two interceptions. Earl Thomas caught the lone touchdown pass for Chicago and Mirro Roder added a field goal and an extra point.

Most Lopsided Game/Playoff History/Most Memorable Matchup: Unfortunately for the Patriots, the most lopsided meeting came in Super Bowl XX back on Jan. 26, 1986 — a game that saw the Bears dominate 46-10. This is the only time they matched up in the postseason and it is by far the most memorable matchup between these two teams as well.

Tony Eason got the start for the Patriots in the big game, but he was pulled after going 0-for-6. Steve Grogan replaced him and he tossed one touchdown and two interceptions against the Bears’ legendary 46 Defense. Irving Fryar hauled in the lone touchdown pass and Tony Franklin nailed a 36-yard field goal along with an extra point to give New England its 10 points.

Chicago, meanwhile, was a dominant team and score 46 despite not throwing a touchdown pass. Their starting quarterback, Jim McMahon, did however have two rushing touchdowns. Matt Suhey tacked on 52 rushing yards and a touchdown. William “The Fridge” Perry also had a one-yard rushing yard touchdown, while Reggie Phillips also had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Chicago defensive end Richard Dent was named MVP.

Most Recent Matchup: The most recent matchup took place on Oct. 21, 2018. This game saw Tom Brady and the Patriots walk away with a 38-31 victory in a barn burner.

Brady threw for 277 yards along with three touchdowns and one interception. He found James White eight times for 57 yards and two receiving scores. Julian Edelman had a 9-yard touchdown catch, Cordarrelle Patterson had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Kyle Van Noy took a blocked punt to the house.

Chicago started Mitchell Trubisky and he had a whopping 333 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown on 81 total yards on the ground. Jordan Howard tacked on 39 rushing yards and a rushing score of his own. Trey Burton had a massive day with nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Tarik Cohen as second on the team in receiving yards with 69 and a touchdown.

At the end, though, the Bears fell short despite a solid performance. Trubisky’s Hail Mary attempt at the end of the day was knocked incomplete.