New England Patriots links 10/21/22 - Patriots-Bears previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bears Thursday Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and prepping for a rematch with Matt Eberflus
- Mike Dussault talks about the report that Mac Jones expects to be ready for the Bears.
- What they’re saying: Chicago Bears.
- Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears.
- Press Conferences: Jakobi Meyers - Matthew Judon - Rhamondre Stevenson.
- One-on-One with Hunter Henry. (3.25 min. video)
- Belestrator: Chicago Bears offense. (3.22 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns recap, Bears preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1. (22.27 min. video)
- Community: Joe Cardona, Cole Strange and Brenden Schooler visit the USS Constitution to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the Navy ship. (1.07 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Is Mac back?, NFL Week 7 Picks, Bears preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots victory over Da Bears. 1. Sell out to stuff the run.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Bears Week 7, key matchups: Who has the edge? 1. Patriots RBs vs Bears front seven – Edge New England.
- Scott Zolak’s Week 7 Patriots preview: Big games from Matt Judon, Kyle Dugger.
- Karen Guregian explains why she sees the Bears set up nicely to be Bill Belichick’s next road kill. “They have a young, inexperienced quarterback under center in Justin Fields. They also have a first-time head coach calling the shots in Matt Eberflus.”
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots week seven matchup preview. ‘This may be another big game on the ground for Rhamondre Stevenson.’
- Chris Mason recaps an eventual day on the practice field: Nelson Agholor (hamstring) missing, Mac Jones has a spring in his step; More.
- CBS Boston notes Damien Harris was a full participant at Thursday’s practice.
- Chad Finn says it’s no wonder Bill Belichick has seemed happy lately: He knows his team is pretty good. “He’s made a lot of people look foolish.”
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Following team’s practice, signs now point to Mac Jones starting Monday Night
- Dakota Randall posts an advanced statistic graph for receivers that shows just how good Jakobi Meyers has been this season.
- Chris Mason highlights Jakobi Meyers raving about rookie WR Tyquan Thornton.
- Nick O’Malley says Matthew Judon is playing less and points out why it makes the Patriots’ defense better.
- Matt Dolloff says this time, the Patriots actually have a defense to worry about a little bit.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: A real ‘QB controversy’ if Mac Jones struggles?
- Chris Mason’s Friday Patriots Mailbag: Will Patriots trade Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne before deadline?
- Matt Cassel takes us inside the team dynamics of Mac Jones’ return from injury.
- Andy Hart believes that one way or the other, things will get really interesting upon Mac Jones’ return.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Team captain Devin McCourty discusses rumored Patriots QB dilemma.
- Jim Hackett has a question for Bill Belichick: What is best for the team?
- Phil Perry re-grades the Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft picks.
- Matt Vautour posts MassLive’s Week 7 best bets and Patriots picks against the spread. All four pick Pats to win.
- Mike Kadlick’s Week seven AFC games to watch: Betting previews and predictions.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin apologizes after false report about Mac Jones.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Giardi (NFL.com) Analysis: Debate between Patriots’ Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe not as close as it appears.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Mac Jones expects to be available for Monday night.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Bailey Zappe is making his case as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Matt Eberflus: Bears don’t see a big difference preparing for Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe.
- Albert Breer and Conor Orr (SI) NFL Week 7 Preview: Best games, key questions, predictions; Plus, the Jets are on a roll, too, headed for a showdown at Denver with the reeling Broncos.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Week 7 announcers schedule. Pats-Bears: ESPN Joe Buck, Troy Aikman.
- Cameron Filipe (FootballZebras) Week 7 referee assignments. Pats-Bears: Brad Allen.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 7: Haiku edition! Bailey Zappe No. 28.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason.
- Analytics Team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats: 2022 NFL season’s top 10 shutdown cornerbacks. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Why are CBs J.C. Jackson, William Jackson III, A.J. Terrell, and Amani Oruwariye struggling in 2022?
- Amy Kaplan (Fansided) Insane stat shows just how terrible Thursday Night Football games have been.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 7 NFL game picks. Pats win 24-14.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL Week 7 picks against the spread. Pats win 24-10.
VIEW FROM CHICAGO
- Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (WindyCityGridiron) Bear Bones: Will the Bears take a Patriotic pounding?
- Alyssa Barbieri (BearsWire) Where struggling Bears need to get better after 6 games.
- Alyssa Barbieri (BearsWire) 7Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 6.
- Alyssa Barbieri (BearsWire) 7 things to know heading into Bears-Patriots in Week 7: Bill Belichick is 5-1 vs. Bears.
- Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (WindyCityGridiron) Chicago Bears with their cleanest injury report of all-time!
- Gabby Hajduk (ChicagoBears) Fields looking to improve in all aspects of game.
- Patrick Finley (Chicago Sun Times) Justin Fields: Pressure made me speed up my ‘internal clock’.
- Mark Potash (Chicago Sun Times) Patriots QB Mac Jones practices, Bailey Zappe ready.
- Josh Schrock (NBC Sports Chicago) Zappe fever evidence of tough year for Fields, Mac, 2021 QB class.
- Alyssa Barbieri (BearsWire) Bear Necessities: Bill Belichick on what went wrong with N’Keal Harry in New England.
- Alex Shapiro (NBC Sports Chicago) Eberflus, Fields had ‘long talk’ after Commanders loss.
- Experts (Sun-Times) Bears predictions: Week 7 vs. Patriots. All six pick Patriots to win. Commentary included.
- Game Preview: Bears at Patriots. (11.17 min. video)
- David Kaplan talks with Tom E. Curran about the difference between Fields’ situation and Pats young QBs’ (1.06 min. video)
Loading comments...