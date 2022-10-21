 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 10/21/22 - Patriots-Bears previews, matchups, keys to victory

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
Another big game in store for Matt Judon?
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots victory over Da Bears. 1. Sell out to stuff the run.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Bears Week 7, key matchups: Who has the edge? 1. Patriots RBs vs Bears front seven – Edge New England.
  • Scott Zolak’s Week 7 Patriots preview: Big games from Matt Judon, Kyle Dugger.
  • Karen Guregian explains why she sees the Bears set up nicely to be Bill Belichick’s next road kill. “They have a young, inexperienced quarterback under center in Justin Fields. They also have a first-time head coach calling the shots in Matt Eberflus.”
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots week seven matchup preview. ‘This may be another big game on the ground for Rhamondre Stevenson.’
  • Chris Mason recaps an eventual day on the practice field: Nelson Agholor (hamstring) missing, Mac Jones has a spring in his step; More.
  • CBS Boston notes Damien Harris was a full participant at Thursday’s practice.
  • Chad Finn says it’s no wonder Bill Belichick has seemed happy lately: He knows his team is pretty good. “He’s made a lot of people look foolish.”
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Following team’s practice, signs now point to Mac Jones starting Monday Night
  • Dakota Randall posts an advanced statistic graph for receivers that shows just how good Jakobi Meyers has been this season.
  • Chris Mason highlights Jakobi Meyers raving about rookie WR Tyquan Thornton.
  • Nick O’Malley says Matthew Judon is playing less and points out why it makes the Patriots’ defense better.
  • Matt Dolloff says this time, the Patriots actually have a defense to worry about a little bit.
  • Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: A real ‘QB controversy’ if Mac Jones struggles?
  • Chris Mason’s Friday Patriots Mailbag: Will Patriots trade Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne before deadline?
  • Matt Cassel takes us inside the team dynamics of Mac Jones’ return from injury.
  • Andy Hart believes that one way or the other, things will get really interesting upon Mac Jones’ return.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Team captain Devin McCourty discusses rumored Patriots QB dilemma.
  • Jim Hackett has a question for Bill Belichick: What is best for the team?
  • Phil Perry re-grades the Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft picks.
  • Matt Vautour posts MassLive’s Week 7 best bets and Patriots picks against the spread. All four pick Pats to win.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Week seven AFC games to watch: Betting previews and predictions.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin apologizes after false report about Mac Jones.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Mike Giardi (NFL.com) Analysis: Debate between Patriots’ Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe not as close as it appears.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Mac Jones expects to be available for Monday night.
  • Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Bailey Zappe is making his case as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Matt Eberflus: Bears don’t see a big difference preparing for Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe.
  • Albert Breer and Conor Orr (SI) NFL Week 7 Preview: Best games, key questions, predictions; Plus, the Jets are on a roll, too, headed for a showdown at Denver with the reeling Broncos.
  • Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Week 7 announcers schedule. Pats-Bears: ESPN Joe Buck, Troy Aikman.
  • Cameron Filipe (FootballZebras) Week 7 referee assignments. Pats-Bears: Brad Allen.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 7: Haiku edition! Bailey Zappe No. 28.
  • Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason.
  • Analytics Team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats: 2022 NFL season’s top 10 shutdown cornerbacks. No Pats.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Why are CBs J.C. Jackson, William Jackson III, A.J. Terrell, and Amani Oruwariye struggling in 2022?
  • Amy Kaplan (Fansided) Insane stat shows just how terrible Thursday Night Football games have been.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 7 NFL game picks. Pats win 24-14.
  • Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL Week 7 picks against the spread. Pats win 24-10.

VIEW FROM CHICAGO

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...