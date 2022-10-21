 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots vs. Bears Friday injury report: Shaun Wade sidelined, Nelson Agholor among 10 limited in return

The second injury report ahead of Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

By Oliver Thomas
NFL: SEP 11 Patriots at Dolphins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots took the next step in Chicago Bears prep, and with Nelson Agholor back on hand.

The veteran wide receiver was among 10 limited in his Friday return from a hamstring issue that saw him downgraded against both the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. He has caught 14 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown through five games this fall.

Cornerback Shaun Wade would be the lone member of the active roster held out of practice.

Here’s the second injury report leading up to Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

  • CB Shaun Wade (illness)

Bears

  • No players listed

No Bears have been sidelined or limited due to injury this week, but Wade would be a non-participant for the Patriots on Friday due to an illness. The 2021 trade acquisition from the Baltimore Ravens made his season debut last Sunday with nine snaps on defense and three snaps on special teams.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

  • QB Mac Jones (ankle)
  • WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)
  • WR Kendrick Bourne (toe)
  • OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)
  • G Mike Onwenu (ankle)
  • DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
  • DT Christian Barmore (knee)
  • LB Josh Uche (hamstring)
  • CB Jalen Mills (illness)
  • CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Bears

  • No players listed

Aside from the upgraded Agholor, the only change to New England’s partial participants on Friday was Mills across the line of scrimmage. Coming off his second interception of the year, the starting corner is dealing with an illness after previously dealing with a hamstring injury in September.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

  • RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
  • TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

Bears

  • No players listed

Harris saw his level of participation climb from limited to full on Thursday. The starting running back, who has tallied 287 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage in a contract year, was recently questionable and inactive due to a hamstring injury. Yet also graduating to full by Friday was Smith. The tight end caught two passes for 61 yards, including a season long of 53, at FirstEnergy Stadium following a one-game absence due to an ankle ailment.

