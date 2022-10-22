Patriots vs. Bears Saturday injury report: Mac Jones headlines New England’s 12 questionable

The New England Patriots will host the Chicago Bears with a group of 12 questionable.

That group is headlined by quarterback Mac Jones, who started and finished primetime prep as a limited participant and spoke with reporters at his locker on Friday.

“I think it feels pretty good,” the team captain said of the left high-ankle sprain that he sustained on Sept. 25 against the Baltimore Ravens. “Just trying to work through all the stuff, being able to play in an NFL football game. Want to be able to go out there and help the team and once I’m there, I’m there. So, I’m definitely making progress and we’ve done a good job with the treatment.”

Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe has completed 73 percent of his passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the absence of No. 10.

Here are the rest of the game statuses leading up to Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

WR Kendrick Bourne (toe)

OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

LB Anfernee Jennings (calf)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Jalen Mills (illness)

CB Shaun Wade (illness)

Bears

No players listed

Wade would be the lone member of New England’s active roster sidelined from practice on Friday and Saturday. Dealing with an illness, the 2021 fifth-round pick out of Ohio State made his season debut in last weekend’s 38-15 win over Cleveland Browns with nine snaps on defense and three snaps on special teams. The remainder of the dozen questionable were limited, with Jennings off the edges becoming a late arrival on the injury report. But starting running back Damien Harris, who went in full for three straight sessions, will go without a game designation after recently being among the inactives with a hamstring injury. He stands with 287 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns through 65 touches this fall.