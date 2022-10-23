Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for the Week 7 Sunday games?

The Week 7 NFL Sunday slate features some big matchups that could end up having serious playoff implications. The 1 p.m. ET slot features seven games, the 4 p.m. ET slot has four, and as always, we have one game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

One of the biggest games of the day is the Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) and the Tennessee Titans (-2.5). This is the last time these division rivals will match up this season with Tennessee prevailing in the first contest. The Colts will come out extremely fired up and look to get a win that could help them boost their playoff outlook in a weak AFC South.

The best game in the afternoon window is the Kansas City Chiefs (-1) traveling to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers (+1). The Chiefs are coming off a big loss and will look to win the rematch of Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers, on the other hand, will try to unleash their new weapon Christian McCaffrey to try and put up points on the Chiefs. Look for the home team to have the edge in this one in what could be an upset.

Sunday Night Football has a matchup of the Pittsburgh Steelers (+7.5) and the Miami Dolphins (-7.5). Tua Tagovailoa will make his return after a concussion and likely light up a struggling Steelers secondary. Miami should win this game easily, but the Steelers are a good look to cover the spread.

Who will come out on top Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Tyreek Hill Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (-115): Hill will be heavily involved in the offensive game plan against in Tagovailoa’s return. He has been putting up great numbers with backup quarterbacks and gets a significant upgrade. Look for the all-pro wide receiver to get loose on the Steelers secondary and easily go over 79.5 receiving yards.