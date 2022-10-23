Update 10/23/2022: Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to start against Bears after taking first-team reps in practice

Taking first-team reps in Saturday’s practice was apparently a sign of things to come for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones: according to a report by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Jones is expected to start on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, barring any setbacks.

Original story 10/23/2022: Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones took ‘bulk of first-team reps’ in Saturday’s practice

It remains to be seen whether or not New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return this week after a three-game injury absence, but all signs are pointing in that direction. The latest hint of an impending comeback: Jones took “the bulk of the first-team reps” during Saturday’s practice, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 24, was unable to suit up the last three games after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. He did return to practice just five days after the injury, but was forced to miss three contests due to the multi-week ailment. Along the way, however, he was able to gradually increase his workload in practice.

Now, it appears Jones is close to returning; the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and him getting the start would not be a surprise at this point in the process.

“I think it feels pretty good,” Jones told reporters in the locker room on Friday. “Just trying to work through all the stuff, being able to play in a NFL football game. Want to be able to go out there and help the team and once I’m there, I’m there. So, I’m definitely making progress and we’ve done good job with the treatment”

During Jones’ absence, New England’s quarterback depth was tested. Veteran Brian Hoyer took over as starter the week after his injury, but he was forced to leave the contest against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter due to a concussion. The Patriots therefore inserted fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe into the lineup, and fared well with the inexperienced third-stringer at the helm.

New England lost in Green Bay, but was able to beat the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns with Zappe under center. Along the way, the rookie completed 51 of 70 pass attempts for 596 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

While “Zappe Fever” spread quickly through the Northeast, it appears that the Patriots’ QB1 will soon force the young passer back onto the bench — possibly as early as Monday.