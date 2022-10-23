While the New England Patriots are expected to get starting quarterback Mac Jones back for their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, he will miss one of his receiving options. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is not expected to suit on Monday night, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Dealing with a turf toe injury, Bourne was a limited participant in practice this week and listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report. Apparently, however, he will not be able to take the field against the Bears.

Bourne, 27, is in his second season with the Patriots — and it has been a challenge so far. Playing a smaller role compared to the one he held in 2021, he has been on the field for only one third of offensive snaps.

Along the way, the veteran wideout touched the ball just 13 times for 170 yards. His usage did increase the last few weeks, and he saw more snaps in three-receiver sets, but the toe injury he suffered just four snaps into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns has put a break on his progression.

With Bourne out, the Patriots’ wide receiver group will feature Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton; Nelson Agholor is also questionable due to a hamstring issue.

New England’s game against Chicago is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday.