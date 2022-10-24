The New England Patriots (-8) will host the Chicago Bears (+8) on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in what is the Patriots first prime time game of the season.

Let’s find out how you can watch the Week 7 matchup.

Week 7: New England Patriots (3-3) vs. Chicago Bears (2-4)

Kickoff: Monday, Oct. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Broadcast: ESPN, NBC Boston Channel 10

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), ESPN+ (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Sports USA (click here for full list of stations), Westwood One, SiriusXM (New England: 225, Chicago: 226)

Odds: Patriots -8 on DraftKings Sportsbook (Click here)

SB Nation Affiliate: Windy City Gridiron

