New England Patriots links 10/24/22 - Patriots-Bears on Monday Night Football: Hey, it’s game day!

TEAM TALK
- Week 7 Patriots-Bears Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the latest Injury Report that shows Mac Jones officially questionable for MNF.
- Mike Dussault says 3rd year Michael Onwenu is settling into his right guard role and his game continues to blossom.
- Patriots Unfiltered roundtable roundup: Week 7 vs Bears.
- Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears.
- Patriots All Access: Bears preview. (41.23 min. video)
- Hype Video: Get ready for Patriots-Bears on Monday Night. (43 sec. video)
- Do Your Life: Kendrick Bourne. (9 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Speedy rookie WR Tyquan Thornton in the (red) zone; QB spot solidified; Meyers extension? More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Return of the Mac (Jones)! Jones vs. Zappe vs. Fields; Damien Harris’ return; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: Players to watch, AFC East notes.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Six final thoughts as the Patriots prepare to face the Bears tonight. 1. Things remain tight in the AFC East.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Three bold predictions for Pats-Bears. 1. Not all of the Pats points will come on offense.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Five bold predictions as the Patriots play Chicago on Monday night. 1. Patriots defense registers at least 3 sacks.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazettes) Score predictions: Patriots-Bears may not be as simple as we think.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Patriots’ recent draft successes have Matt Groh written all over them. /Indeed.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones status upgraded: Starting against Bears?
- Matt Vautour suggests Damien Harris looks likely to be active tonight.
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Will the Patriots be buyers or sellers before the NFL trade deadline?
- CBS Boston compiles some Patriots-Bears Monday Night Football news, notes, and fun facts.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots vs. Bears key matchups: It’s all about the quarterbacks.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 keys to victory for Patriots vs Bears in Week 7. /1. Offensively, don’t get too cute.
- Khari Thompson points out why the Patriots won’t be taking the struggling Justin Fields lightly.
- Ian Logue notes Mac Jones now lives in a different world ahead of tonight’s Monday Night showdown vs Bears. ‘The stakes have certainly changed’.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Zappe hour over: What Mac Jones can learn from rookie QB.
- Andrew Callahan talks about Matt Judon is on pace for another career year; Improved play from teammates creates opportunities.
- Mike Reiss says legendary coaches Bill Belichick and George Halas have much more in common than 324 wins.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) QB Mac Jones ‘kryptonite weaknesses will be exposed!’ predicts Bears DL Justin Jones. /chirp, chirp, chirp.
- Andrew Callahan notes Bears DL Justin Jones resurrected deflategate by insisting he’ll be checking the air pressure of the footballs in Monday night’s game.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) N’Keal Harry comments on what went wrong with Patriots. Takes the high road.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Is this a sign that Isaiah Wynn wants out of New England? Wynn removed all mentions of the Patriots from his Instagram account this week.
- Chad Finn says it’s hard to home in on the hows and whys of ‘Monday Night Football’; It is highly unusual for an ESPN/ABC broadcast not to simulcast on Ch. 5 when it has the opportunity.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones will make a push to play on Monday night.
- Kyle Hightower (AP) Bill Belichick, history set to collide as Patriots host Bears.
- Coral Smith (NFL.com) Four things to watch for in Bears-Patriots game on ‘Monday Night Football.’ 1. Who’s QB in NE? 2. Can the Bears score some points?
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Patriots vs. Bears odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 7 ‘Monday Night Football’
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 7 performances: MMQB awards game balls. Taylor Heinicke outplays Aaron Rodgers starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Plus, let’s hear it for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, and P.J. Walker takes down the GOAT.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 7: Geno Smith isn’t surprised by his hot start and inside the Christian McCaffrey trade.
- Around The NFL (NFL.com) Week 7: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 7 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 7 grades: Bengals earn ‘A’ after steamrolling Falcons; ‘A+’ for Panthers; sluggish Buccaneers get ‘F’.
- Cody Benjamin (Cody Benjamin) 2022 NFL Week 7 injury roundup: Ryan Tannehill, Breece Hall, DK Metcalf among big names hurt.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL trade deadline: One move each contender can make to get over hump.
- Conor Orr (SI) It’s way too early to write off Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Chargers’ J.C. Jackson suffers dislocated kneecap, Brandon Staley calls injury “significant”. /’Eesh...
VIEW FROM CHICAGO
- Jason Lieser (Chicago Sun Times) Patriots’ Bill Belichick is unprecedented challenge for Bears’ Matt Eberflus.
- Alex Evans (TheIrishBearsNetwork) Game Preview – Week 7 – New England Patriots. The Bears will look to break their losing streak against the Patriots having only beaten them once (2001) since their Super Bowl XX victory.
- Alyssa Barbieri (BearsWire) Behind enemy lines: Previewing the Bears’ Week 7 matchup with Patriots Wire.
- Nate Atkins (BearsWire) 3 causes for optimism as the Bears face the Patriots in Week 7.
- Mark Potash (Chicago Sun Times) Bears’ N’Keal Harry focusing on opportunity — not vindication — vs. Patriots.
- Alex Shapiro (NBC Sports Chicago) 3 keys for Bears to beat Pats on MNF + score prediction. 1. Pick up tricky defensive fronts properly. Pats win 24-16.
- Brendan Sugrue (BearsWire) 5 bold predictions ahead of Bears vs. Patriots. 1. Khalil Herbert gets more carries than David Montgomery.
- Alex Shapiro (NBC Sports Chicago) How constant pressure is hurting Justin Fields.
- Jarrett Bailey (BearsWire) Film Room: Examining the good, bad and ugly with Bears QB Justin Fields.
- Jack M. Silverstein (WindyCityGridiron) How Rosevelt Colvin helped kick off the Patriots dynasty.
