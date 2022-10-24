Jamie Collins is set to make his 2022 debut on Monday night. According to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots will elevate the veteran linebacker from the practice squad to the game-day roster for the game against the Chicago Bears.

This will be Collins’ first such elevation, meaning he has two more left this season. Once those have been used as well, he will need to be signed to the 53-man roster if the Patriots want to use him in any future games as well.

As for Collins, Monday’s game will add another chapter to his career in the NFL — one that includes 131 in-game appearances so far.

A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2013, he developed into one of the NFL’s most versatile linebackers and a starting member of New England’s defense over the next few years. However, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2016 season.

He spent two-and-a-half years with the Browns but was released in 2019, paving the way for a return to New England. Following a successful one-year stint with his former team, Collins left again; he joined the Detroit Lions on a three-year free agency deal but early in his second season was cut again. Collins eventually re-signed with the Patriots once more, spending the remainder of the 2021 season in New England.

His contract with the team expired in March 2022, and he remained on the open market for almost five months. In early October, New England signed him to its practice squad; now, the team will give him his first game action in what will be his 86th total game as a Patriot.

The Patriots entered Monday with 12 players listed as questionable on their injury report, including a pair of linebackers: Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are not guaranteed to suit up due to hamstring and calf issues, respectively.

New England’s game against the Bears will be kicked off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Inactives will be released 90 minutes before the contest.