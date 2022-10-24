The New England Patriots (-8) will host the Chicago Bears (+8) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium will be loud, giving the Patriots a major advantage.

Chicago comes to Foxborough with a 2-4 record mainly due to an abysmal offense. They have major issues throwing the ball as they really focus on establishing the run. Quarterback Justin Fields can make plays with his legs but do not expect him to throw it all over the field. The offense should struggle a ton against a solid defense.

Defensively, the Bears have been decent as they have been in a bunch of close games through six weeks. Linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Eddie Jackson can make big plays at any moment. They also have a solid pass rush that is highlighted by Robert Quinn. Look for Chicago to stay in this game if the defense can perform.

New England comes in at 3-3 and off two straight blowout victories. They are expected to get Mac Jones back at quarterback but if he struggles or has any issues with his injured ankle do not be shocked if Bailey Zappe finds his way onto the field. Either way, the Patriots will run the ball a lot and look to dominate time of possession against a weak run defense.

The Patriots defense has looked elite at points throughout the season and that trend should hold tonight. They should feast on what could be the worst offense in the NFL. Look for Matthew Judon to get pressure off the edge, which will make Bears QB Justin Fields uncomfortable. This is when he will make mistakes and New England can force turnovers.

The Patriots are 8-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Jakobi Meyers Over 4.5 Receptions (-110): Regardless of who is at quarterback come kickoff, Meyers is going to be their favorite target. He is always a big part of the game plan and catches a lot of balls on third down. Look for the wideout to have a big day against a bad team and catch at least five passes.