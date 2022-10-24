Share All sharing options for: Patriots vs. Bears: New England takes 14-10 lead over Chicago in second quarter

Monday Night Football comes to Gillette(Labs) Stadium in Week 7 as the New England Patriots welcome the Chicago Bears.

The biggest story leading up to the game: the Patriots will have quarterback Mac Jones back under center after he missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. Despite entering the game listed as questionable, Jones is ready to return Monday night.

Follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 14 : 10 Bears

October 24, 8:15 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

The Bears won the coin toss and deferred, putting Mac Jones and the Patriots offense on the field to start the night. New England got off to a slow start, as a pair of Rhamondre Stevenson touches combined for negative yards before Jones scrambled for just a six-yard gain on third down. Jake Bailey punted to Chicago after the three-and-out.

Chicago started their first drive of the night with a pair of handoffs to David Montgomery. Facing a third-down, Justin Fields found Darnell Mooney on a well-executed rub route for a 20-yard conversion. Field then found Equanimeous St. Brown for an 11-yard first down on his next pass before the Chicago offense stalled just outside the red area. Cairo Santos hit a 42-yard field goal to give the Bears an early lead. [Patriots 0 : 3 Bears]

New England plagued themselves on their next offensive possession, as Trent Brown was flagged for a hold and a false start. The Patriots were not able to overcome the mistakes and again punted back to Chicago after a three-and-out.

Justin Fields and the Bears got right back to work in their second possession, as Fields connected with St. Brown and old pal N’Keal Harry for 19- and 14-yard gains. After back-to-back eight-yard runs by David Montgomery and Fields, the quarterback kept it himself for a three-yard touchdown run. [Patriots 0 : 10 Bears]

The Patriots finally picked up their first first-down of the game on their next drive, as Jones scrambled himself on third-and-five for 10 yards. Two plays later, Jones found Hunter Henry across the middle of the field for 12-yard gain before scrambling for another eight-yard gain shortly after to set New England up in a third-and-short situation. The Patriots picked it up, but Jones tried to force a ball downfield to Jonnu Smith two plays after and was intercepted by Jaquan Brisker.

Second quarter

New England’s defense came to life in the second quarter, as Anfernee Jennings forced an incompletion on first down and Marcus Jones had an impressive pass breakup the next play. On third-down, New England was clean in coverage downfield allowing Matthew Judon to bring down Fields in the backfield.

After a shaky start in his return, Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones at quarterback and got right to work. Zappe found Jonnu Smith underneath and then Stevenson on third-down for 20 yards. The next play, Zappe struck off play-action hitting Jakobi Meyers downfield for a 30-yard touchdown. [Patriots 7 : 10 Bears]

Chicago’s next drive started on a 15-yard run by Justin Fields. After a pair of Montgomery carries, Fields’ third-down pass was tipped by Matthew Judon and intercepted by Myles Bryant.

Bailey Zappe got right back to work following the interception, hitting DeVante Parker downfield off play-action for a 43-yard gain. Two plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson punched home a four-yard touchdown to give New England the lead. [Patriots 14 : 10 Bears]