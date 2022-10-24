In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their seventh game of the regular season. They will take on the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, and for the first time in a month will have their starting quarterback available again: Mac Jones is officially active after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

While Jones is back and expected to start, seven of his teammates have been ruled out for the Monday night matchup against the Bears:

Patriots inactives

DT Christian Barmore

S Joshuah Bledsoe

WR Kendrick Bourne

RB Kevin Harris

LB Josh Uche

CB Shaun Wade

OT Isaiah Wynn

Whereas the Patriots will be getting back their starting quarterback and previously absent other core contributors — WR Nelson Agholor, DT Lawrence Guy, CB Jonathan Jones — their inactives list is a prominent one: starters on both sides of the ball have been ruled out against the Bears.

On offense, the team will be without starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe). Both were listed as questionable heading into Monday, and have been deemed unable to suit up; Marcus Cannon will replace Wynn in the lineup, with Bourne’s role as WR3/4 likely to be split between Agholor and Tyquan Thornton.

Defensively, the Patriots will have to operate without sophomore defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), pass rush specialist Josh Uche (hamstring) and depth cornerback Shaun Wade (illness). Barmore is the biggest loss of the three, but the return of the aforementioned Lawrence Guy will help. Daniel Ekuale and rookie Sam Roberts will also likely see increased action with the starter out.

Also inactive are running back Kevin Harris and safety Joshuah Bledsoe; both are healthy scratches. Special teamer Raleigh Webb, who was signed off Baltimore’s practice squad this week, will make his debut.

Bears inactives

WR Isaiah Coulter

CB Lamar Jackson

DE Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

Given that the Bears had no players listed on their injury report throughout the week, all of their inactives are healthy scratches — including Rhode Island product Isaiah Coulter. Not among them is wide receiver N’Keal Harry; the former Patriots first-round draft pick will make his Bears regular season debut.