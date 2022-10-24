 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Bailey Zappe find Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown pass

Bailey Zappe takes over for Mac Jones and leads the Patriots on a touchdown drive in his first possession. Jakobi Meyers was wide open for a 30-yard score. The crowd is very loud at Gillette Stadium right now.

