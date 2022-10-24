Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Watch: Bailey Zappe find Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown pass By BarrettHodgson@BarrettHSports Oct 24, 2022, 9:16pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Bailey Zappe find Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown pass Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email BAILEY ZAPPE LEADS THE PATRIOTS DOWN THE FIELD FOR A TD! GILLETTE IS ROCKING! pic.twitter.com/3dqwk4ryML— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) October 25, 2022 Bailey Zappe takes over for Mac Jones and leads the Patriots on a touchdown drive in his first possession. Jakobi Meyers was wide open for a 30-yard score. The crowd is very loud at Gillette Stadium right now. In This Stream Patriots vs. Bears: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Watch: Bailey Zappe find Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown pass Patriots vs. Bears: Chicago leads New England 10-7 in second quarter View all 35 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
