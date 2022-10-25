New England Patriots links 10/25/22 - Bearly watchable: Pats outcoached, outplayed in 33-14 mauling

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Bears. Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week; Rhamondre Stevenson finished with a career-best 8 receptions for 59 yards; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bears stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Nine takeaways from the disappointing loss. 1. Play of the Game: Jakobi Meyers’s 30-yard TD from QB Bailey Zappe. /Many thoughtful notes here, worth a read.
- Mike Dussault gives us 5 key takeaways from last night’s loss. It was a stunted and disappointing return for Mac and we’re left with more questions than answers at this point. 1. Zappe flashes signs of life.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Bears.
- Post Game Pressers: Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Bill Belichick - Devin McCourty - Bailey Zappe.
LOCAL LINKS
- Khari Thompson recaps the Patriots getting pantsed by Justin Fields and the Bears.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) T’was a foggy night in Foxborough. For ‘about 13 minutes of clock time, you would have seen a fabulous Patriots team.’
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe implode in 33-14 Loss to Bears.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Bears Notebook: QB questions, defensive deficiencies lead to dismal outcome.
- Mike Kadlick picks five takeaways from Patriots Week 7 loss: The drama in the QB room is secondary to what happened on the defensive side of the ball on Monday night.
- Khari Thompson calls out Belichick for failing his team before, during and after this game. Not just as a coach but as a leader.
- Dakota Randall reports Kyle Dugger suffered a leg injury during the first drive of the the third quarter last night.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Zapped: Patriots’ QB carousel no match for Bears in disheartening home loss; The Patriots’ defense was run over by one of the NFL’s worst offenses in lopsided loss.
- Zack Cox takes a look at how Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe each performed last night.
- Zack Cox tells us everything he knows about the bizarre QB situation.
- Nick Goss calls the Pats’ QB situation a mess as Zappe, Jones struggle in ugly loss vs. Bears.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick refuses to name a starter after both QBs struggle.
- Alex Barth sees the Patriots quarterback mystery somehow still growing.
- Zack Cox notes Mac Jones takes the high road, backs Patriots’ QB plan after loss.
- Zack Cox hears Jakobi Meyers sound off against how Mac Jones was treated in the his return. “it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so hard get that kind of treatment.”
- Matt Dolloff picks his Patriots Ups & Downs: Just about everyone gets a “DOWN” after Bears blowout.
- Justin Leger points out how NFL Twitter exploded after Zappe replaced Jones and threw a TD pass.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Courtney Cronin and Mike Reiss (ESPN) Bears score 23 unanswered points to beat Patriots 33-14.
- Brian Barrett (The Ringer) A bad night at Gillette as questions loom over the Pats QBs: Making sense of a bizarre night.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) What we learned from Bears’ win over Patriots on Monday. 2. the Patriots have a quarterback controversy; 4. Chicago’s defense makes a statement; More.
- Jared Dubin & Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Bears: Justin Fields spoils Bailey Zappe’s return to lineup as Chicago rolls to ‘MNF’ upset.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots teammates surprised by planned QB rotation of Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe vs. Bears.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Bill Belichick’s plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots’ Monday night loss to Bears.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 7 takeaways: Joe Burrow, Bengals finally hitting their stride; Plus, why the Panthers believe they’re only a QB away from being really good, what’s wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers, the situation with Daniel Snyder and much more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why the Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 7 overreactions and reality checks: Should Buccaneers fire Todd Bowles? Packers to miss playoffs?
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Week 7 grades: Patriots get an ‘F’ for shocking Monday loss.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL Week 7’s worst losses: Buccaneers and Packers continue to spiral; Colts just destined to disappoint?
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Winners and Losers: Tom Brady came back to have miserable season with Bucs.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady just down, or are they out?
- Extra Point Taken pocast: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia discuss Eberflus outcoached Belichick; the NFL teams that should be calling the Patriots about Mac Jones; The Bengals offense has figured it out*, the Chargers are depressing, and more big takeaways from Week 7. (1 hour)
Loading comments...