It was a brutal night for the New England Patriots (3-4) on Monday as the Chicago Bears (3-4) quite literally ran them out of their own building. Here’s who stood for better, and mostly for worse, from the 33-14 loss Monday night.

Winners

EDGE Matthew Judon: It was another day in the office for the Patriots’ top pass rusher. Judon was constantly in the backfield, recording 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, a pass deflection, and a pair of tackles for a loss. He continues to be one of New England’s best players week in, week out.

WR DeVante Parker: We’ll just get the only other winner out of the way here. Parker led New England with 68 receiving yards on the night and hauled in another one of his infamous jump balls down the right sideline — one of New England’s lone highlights from the night.

Losers

Coaching Staff: Let’s start here. While Bill Belichick and the Patriots quarterbacks echoed the “plan” to split time, it was apparently not well-communicated. Several Patriots offensive players such as Michael Onwenu, Jakobi Meyers, and Rhamondre Stevenson were surprised to see Bailey Zappe in the game. Not great.

Also in this department, Matt Patricia continued to call two completely different offense for his quarterbacks. In Jones’ three series, it was more of what we saw in Weeks 1-3. Jones was under center on just one of his nine dropbacks with limited play-action use. When Zappe entered the game, it was under center where he struck big plays to Parker and the touchdown to Meyers off play-action. Also, the handoff to Meyers in the two-minute drill seemed like a poor play-call.

Quarterbacks: Mac Jones looked extremely out of sorts in his limited action. Likely still not 100 percent, he seemed to be completely missing open receivers to start the game. He also remains a mess under pressure, where he forced the horrible interception when targeting Jonnu Smith. It was his fourth interception and fifth-turnover worthy play under pressure this season.

As for Bailey Zappe, The Fever got off to a rapid start leading two quick touchdown drives. Then things fell apart. Zappe tossed two interceptions and had a four passes batted at the line of scrimmage.

“That just goes on to me,” Zappe explained postgame. “I have to do a better job of getting around defenders, finding lanes to get it to receivers. Of course, that’s something else that I continue to work on. So, I just have to get better finding lanes, getting around defenders, getting over top of them, around them, whatever it may be.”

Running game: For the second straight week, the Patriots struggled to move the football on the ground against a supposedly poor run defense. The Bears entered the week with the 27th ranked rush DVOA defense, but New England only managed 70 rushing yards — 24 coming from Mac Jones.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris combined for just 47 yards on 14 carries (3.36 yards per carry) and the offensive line seemed to continue to struggle in this area upon initial viewing. Speaking of the offensive line, we can go ahead and include Trent Brown in this area who was tabbed for four total penalties Monday night (two holds, a false start, and a trip).

Run defense. On the other end of the spectrum was New England’s run defense. In a recurring theme, it struggled to slow down mobile quarterbacks, with Justin Fields taking advantage this time around. Fields ran for 82 yards and a score Monday night as the Bears drastically increased their usage of designed runs.

With Christian Barmore out, Daniel Ekuale and Sam Roberts struggled in the middle. Ekuale had one of the bigger misses on a 3rd-and-17 which resulted in Fields scrambling for a first down. Beyond Fields, the duo of Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery combined for 124 yards on 27 carries (4.6 yards per carry), while Dante Pettis also broke off a 29-yard end around. Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson seemed to have rough days in this department, while Anfernee Jennings’ role along the edge could be one of the few bright spots.

After taking positive steps against the run the past two weeks, it was a major step backwards for the Patriots on Monday.

Special teams. It was another rough game for punter Jake Bailey, who had two punts under 20 yards — helping the Bears have an average starting field position of their own 33-yard line. One of Bailey’s punts was a low liner which led to a 27-yard return from Dante Pettis.

Injuries. Two key Patriots left the game with injuries in safety Kyle Dugger and center David Andrews. Dugger left the game with an ankle injury and had a heavy limp departing the field and in the locker room postgame. As for Andrews, he was evaluated for a head injury after an illegal blindside block following a Zappe interception. He departed very slowly to the locker room with trainers. James Ferentz would likely be next up if he's forced to miss time.