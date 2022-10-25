Patriots vs. Bears snap counts: Rhamondre Stevenson is RB1 even with Damien Harris back

The New England Patriots were blown out on Monday Night Football by the Chicago Bears in a 33-14 game. They used two quarterbacks and dropped to 3-4 on the season.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from Monday’s game.

Offense

Total snaps: 52

LT Trent Brown* (52; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (52; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (52; 100%), RT Marcus Cannon* (52; 100%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (52; 100%), WR DeVante Parker* (48; 92%), C David Andrews* (44; 85%), TE Hunter Henry* (44; 85%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (44; 85%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (40; 77%), QB Bailey Zappe (34; 65%), QB Mac Jones* (18; 35%), TE Jonnu Smith (17; 35%), RB Damien Harris (9; 17%), C James Ferentz (8; 15%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (3; 6%), WR Nelson Agholor (3; 6%)

*denotes starter

The main story in this game is the fact that Mac Jones was benched after just 18 snaps, which led to Bailey Zappe seeing 34. Jones came out in the second quarter and Zappe went the rest of the way.

Rhamondre Stevenson played a majority of the snaps at running back. This is a big development with Damien Harris active and a full participant in practice; he still only logged nine snaps compared to Stevenson’s 40.

The Patriots started three wide receivers and Jakobi Meyers was the only one who played all 52 snaps. DeVante Parker was right there as well with 48 and rookie Tyquan Thornton logged 44. Nelson Agholor was active but played just three snaps all night in his return from a hamstring injury.

Hunter Henry remained as the top tight end, but he caught just one pass in 44 snaps. Jonnu Smith was out there for just 17 plays as the game plan did not utilize him much this week.

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu and Marcus Cannon each played all 52 snaps on the offensive line. Center Davis Andrews left after sustaining a head injury on an illegal blindside block late in the fourth period. This led to James Ferentz getting eight snaps at the end of the game.

Defense

Total snaps: 71

S Devin McCourty* (67; 94%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (64; 90%), DT Davon Godchaux* (58; 82%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (56; 79%), CB Jonathan Jones* (51; 72%), LB Matthew Judon (50; 70%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (49; 69%), CB Jalen Mills* (48; 68%), S Adrian Phillips (44; 62%), CB Jack Jones (38; 54%), LB Anfernee Jennings* (35; 49%), S Jabrill Peppers (34; 48%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (33; 46%), CB Myles Bryant (31; 44%), DT Carl Davis Jr.* (26; 37%), S Kyle Dugger* (23; 32%), LB Jamie Collins Sr.* (22; 31%), DT Daniel Ekuale (21; 30%), LB Raekwon McMillan (11; 15%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (10; 14%), CB Marcus Jones (9; 13%), DT Sam Roberts (1; 1%)

*denotes starter

The defensive line saw Davon Godchaux play 58 snaps, which was a season high for him. They also welcomed back Lawrence Guy after he missed the past two weeks and he immediately played 56 downs. Deatrich Wise Jr. played just 33 snaps and he appeared to get banged up at one point during the game.

Matthew Judon had a standout game for the linebackers and was on the field for 50 snaps. Jahlani Tavai’s role continues to be prominent behind 49 snaps. Anfernee Jennings drew the start and was on the field for 35 plays, whereas practice squad call-up Jamie Collins saw 22 snaps in his return to action for New England.

Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills were the primary corners in this game with 51 and 48 snaps, respectively. Jack Jones was next in line with 38 and Myles Bryant saw 31 and recorded an interception.

As usual, Devin McCourty led the defense in snaps with 67. Adrian Phillips played 44 and Kyle Dugger played 23 before they both exited the game due to injuries. This led to an increase in snaps for Jabrill Peppers, who played 34. Bryant also played some safety on top of corner after the Phillips injury.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 25

WR Matthew Slater (23; 92%), LB Jahlani Tavai (21; 84%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (21; 84%), S Brenden Schooler (21; 84%), LB Raekwon McMillan (20; 80%), S Jabrill Peppers (16; 64%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (16; 64%), S Adrian Phillips (13; 52%), CB/PR/KR Marcus Jones (12; 48%), WR Raleigh Webb (11; 44%), LB Anfernee Jennings (9; 36%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (9; 36%), P Jake Bailey (9; 36%), TE Jonnu Smith (7; 28%), CB Jack Jones (7; 28%), CB Myles Bryant (7; 28%), DT Daniel Ekuale (7; 28%), S Kyle Dugger (6; 24%), LS Joe Cardona (6; 24%), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (5; 20%), DT Sam Roberts (5; 20%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (4; 16%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (4; 16%), G Cole Strange (2; 8%), OT Marcus Cannon (2; 8%), G Michael Onwenu (2; 8%), OT Trent Brown (2; 8%), C James Ferentz (2; 8%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (2; 8%), CB Jonathan Jones (2; 8%), K Nick Folk (2; 8%),

It was an ugly day for the special teams unit overall but Matthew Slater led the way with 23 snaps. Tavai, DaMarcus Mitchell and Brenden Schooler all tied for the second most with 21.

Jake Bailey had a horrible day punting on nine snaps while Nick Folk only played two snaps that resulted in extra points. Marcus Jones handled the return duties and had his first bad day in that role on his 12 snaps. Recently signed Raleigh Webb was on the field for 11 snaps, helping replace the injured Cody Davis.

Did not play

OL Bill Murray, OL Chasen Hines

Bill Murray was elevated from the practice squad and did not see any action at all. Chasen Hines continues to be a DNP on a weekly basis.

Inactive

RB Kevin Harris, WR Kendrick Bourne, RT Isaiah Wynn, DL Christian Barmore, LB Josh Uche, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Similar to last week, both sides of the ball were missing key pieces.

Offensively, rookie Kevin Harris was a healthy scratch after making his season debut last week. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s explosiveness was missed as he was inactive with a turf toe ailment. Starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn was out with a shoulder injury.

Christian Barmore was clearly a massive loss for this defense as it gave up 253 rushing yards with him inactive. Josh Uche was missed as his athleticism could have helped contain Justin Fields. Shaun Wade and Joshuah Bledsoe continue to be players who are commonly out for New England; Wade was dealing with an illness while Bledsoe continues to be a healthy scratch. His status might change depending on the Dugger and Phillips injuries, though.