Coming off a loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, the New England Patriots will need to flip the page quickly and decisively. Not only do they need to get back on track after a 33-14 beatdown, their next game is also only a mere five days away.

The Patriots, who now stand at 3-4 as the only team in the AFC East with a losing record, will travel to New York to take on the division rival Jets. Given the Jets’ own 5-2 record and importance of in-division games, New England knows it cannot dwell too long on the primetime loss at the hands of the Bears.

“We don’t have time to worry about this one. We don’t have time to sulk or feel sorry for ourselves,” said safety Devin McCourty after the game. “We’re at Tuesday tomorrow. We need to be getting ahead on the film. The Jets will be ahead on the film. They’ll be watching us, so we need to do the same thing. We need to turn the page and start preparing.”

The Patriots have won 12 straight games against New York, with their last loss taking place in December 2015. However, this year’s Jets team is different from those that struggled versus New England — and most everybody else — over the last few years.

Accordingly, McCourty knows that the Patriots need to regroup quickly or else they run risk of dropping to 3-5 and even further behind in the race for a playoff spot.

“We go down to New Jersey, we could easily come back with another loss,” the team captain said. “That team is a good football team. They’re rolling right now. We need to get ahead and focus on next week. We need to let tonight be what tonight is.”

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux echoed those remarks during his own postgame availability on Monday.

“We have to turn around because the New York Jets are playing well and it’s a divisional game,” he said. “No one is going to feel sorry for the Patriots, so we have to turn around and flip the page. I am going home and watching film tonight and then we’ll all come in and get to work.”