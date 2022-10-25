Jamie Collins, Bill Murray revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 7

Linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both served as standard elevations for what became a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

Collins, 33, started off the edge in his 2022 debut after signing to the practice squad as the calendar turned to October. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound veteran recorded one assist while staying in for 22 snaps on defense and five snaps on special teams. Now in his fourth stint with the organization that drafted him No. 52 overall back in 2013, Collins had been a free agent since March. The Southern Mississippi product and Super Bowl XLIX champion’s Patriots tenure spans 77 games, 328 tackles, 18.5 sacks, nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two touchdowns.

Murray, 25, was active but did not play Monday night versus Chicago. It marked the 6-foot-4, 295-pound guard’s first career call-up. A 2020 undrafted arrival out of William & Mary, Murray spent the past two regular seasons on New England’s practice squad before converting from the defensive line to begin training camp. He was waived at the league’s roster deadline in August after signing a futures contract in February and logging 34 offensive downs during the preseason.

Two standard elevations remain on the campaign for Collins and Murray, whose reversions bring the practice squad back to its 16-man limit.

The 3-4 Patriots visit the 5-2 New York Jets next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.