Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Jets ahead of Week 8

There’s Bill Belichick. Then there’s former New England Patriots in Greg Scruggs and Leon Washington on the coaching staff of the New York Jets.

But additional familiarity resides on the current active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists as the AFC East meeting nears.

Here’s a glance through the past Patriots and past Jets in the fold for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

NEW YORK

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver — Drafted No. 210 overall by the Patriots in 2018, Berrios spent his rookie season on injured reserve en route to earning a Super Bowl LIII ring. The Miami Hurricane would be claimed by the Jets at the 53-man roster deadline the following summer. Berrios has since played in 55 games while in East Rutherford. The 27-year-old stands with 100 receptions for 1,003 yards and five touchdowns as a wideout. He also stands with 17 rushes for 151 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield. And in the kicking game, where a first-team All-Pro nod arrived last campaign, Berrios stands with 617 yards through 53 punt returns as well as 1,300 yards and a score through 50 kickoff returns. His first career touchdown pass was thrown this fall, too, after reaching a two-year $12 million contract in March.

Conor McDermott, offensive tackle — Released from New York’s 53-man roster midway through October, McDermott now checks in on the practice squad. The veteran offensive tackle out of UCLA was once the last of four picks made by the Patriots in the 2017 draft. No. 211 overall would be waived by New England after his rookie training camp on the way to being claimed by the Buffalo Bills. But McDermott remained in the division when the Jets claimed him in 2019. A total of 32 games and six starts have been logged during his stay with New York. Catching a touchdown pass last season, the 30-year-old McDermott has seen 76 snaps on offense and 20 snaps on special teams this season.

NEW ENGLAND

Ty Montgomery, running back — Montgomery was placed on injured reserve in September after handling three catches, two carries, one touchdown and one kickoff return in Week 1. A veteran of 79 NFL games, the former Stanford All-American entered the league in the third round of the 2015 draft with the Green Bay Packers. Montgomery, now 29, had subsequent tours with the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints as well as the Jets before landing in New England on a two-year pact in March. New York had signed the hybrid running back and wide receiver ahead of the 2019 season. During his stay, Montgomery totaled 32 carries for 103 yards, 13 receptions for 90 yards and also 18 kickoff returns for 364 yards.

Nick Folk, kicker — Folk, who turns 38 in November, set out with the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2007 draft and was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. But he would go on to kick in 104 games as a Jets from 2010 through 2016. Then came stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Alliance of American Football’s Arizona Hotshots before the University of Arizona product found himself a Patriot midway through 2019. AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, a franchise record of 36 consecutive field goals, plus the NFL record of 64 consecutive field goals from inside 50 yards have been collected since then. New England retained Folk on a two-year, $5 million pact in March after he began last season as a standard elevation and finished it tied for the league lead in points. This season, Folk has gone 10-for-12 on field goals and 15-for-15 on extra points.