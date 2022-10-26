Fantasy Football Review: Patriots massively underperform, with one exception

Week 7 was once again a slow offensive week in terms of fantasy production. This led to a ton of busts throughout the weekend.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 7 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

QB Joe Burrow (39.24), RB Austin Ekeler (36.7), RB Josh Jacobs (36.5), WR Ja’Marr Chase (33.0), WR Tyler Boyd (29.5), RB Kenneth Walker III (28.8), QB Daniel Jones (28.78), RB Aaron Jones (28.6), WR Mecole Hardman (28.0), QB Patrick Mahomes (26.92), QB Andy Dalton (26.54), WR Juju Smith-Schuster (25.4)

The quarterback position saw four players boom and it was Joe Burrow who once again led all of fantasy players in scoring. Daniel Jones and Andy Dalton find themselves here for the first time this season behind 28.78 and 26.54-point performances, respectively. Patrick Mahomes put up 26.92 while his Chiefs annihilated the 49ers.

Two running backs — Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs — eclipsed 36 points this week, while rookie Kenneth Walker III had a monster day as well behind two rushing scores. Aaron Jones had his second massive fantasy output of the season with a 28.6-point performance.

The Bengals and Chiefs stole the show at the wide receiver position. Ja’Marr Chase led the position with a 33.0 and Tyler Boyd finished second with a 29.5, Mecole Hardman had a 28.0 and his teammate Juju Smith-Schuster had a 25.4.

No tight ends exceeded 25 points this week, but the position overall had its best week of the season. 11 tight ends reached double-digits this week, headlined with George Kittle having a 21.8.

Busted

DST Falcons (-6.0), DST 49ers (-4.0), DST Texans (-3.0), DST Jaguars (-2.0), RB James Robinson (0.0), WR Romeo Doubs (0.0), TE Mark Andrews (0.4), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (1.4), RB A.J. Dillon (1.5), QB Jared Goff (1.52), WR Drake London (1.9), RB Damien Harris (2.0), WR DK Metcalf (2.2), WR Keenan Allen (3.1), TE Kyle Pitts (3.9), RB Leonard Fournette (4.6), WR Courtland Sutton (5.3), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (5.4), TE Zach Ertz (6.1), RB Jamaal Williams (7.3), WR Brandin Cooks (8.6), TE T.J. Hockenson (8.8), WR Deebo Samuel (9.4), WR Diontae Johnson (9.5), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (9.8), QB Matt Ryan (9.92)

Only two quarterbacks were major busts this week and they are headlined by Jared Goff who had just 1.52 points. Matt Ryan disappointed to the point that he lost his job.

James Robinson was a bust at running back with a 0.0 but that makes sense as he was clearly on the trade block. A.J. Dillon continues to struggle along with Damien Harris in his return from a hamstring injury. Leonard Fournette and the entire Bucs offense was awful against the Panthers, while Jeff Wilson Jr. underperformed with the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Jamaal Williams had a bad day like many other Lions in Dallas.

The biggest bust at wide receiver was Romeo Doubs, who was just doing cardio out there. Amon-Ra St. Brown had just 1.4 points but left with an injury early on. Drake London continues his streak of being on this list with a 1.9. DK Metcalf and Keenan Allen fell victim to injury early on. Courtland Sutton looked terrible without Russel Wilson playing. Brandin Cooks, Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson and Michael Pittman Jr. all were decent but drastically underperformed relative to their projections.

Mark Andrews had just 0.4 points for tight ends but had an injury entering the game. Kyle Pitts continues to be a virtual non-factor, logging just a 3.9. Zach Ertz and T.J. Hockenson underperformed in fantasy land as they failed to come close to their projections.

Atlanta’s defense was lit up by the Bengals and netted a -6.0. The Chiefs laid it on the 49ers and gave them their first negative total of the year. The Texans and Jaguars also really struggled, finishing with a -3.0 and -2.0 score.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

The Patriots were embarrassed by the Chicago Bears on national television but at least Rhamondre Stevenson had a nice day with 23.8 fantasy points. The only other player in double digit points was Jakobi Meyers with 11.4, though DeVante Parker was close with 9.8.

Nelson Agholor was active and registered a zero. Nick Folk was also a major letdown with just two points from the kicker position.