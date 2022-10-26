Pats Pulpit Reacts: Who do you want to start at quarterback against the Jets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The New England Patriots went the unorthodox route in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, using a quarterback platoon rather than rolling with one player throughout the game. The plan backfired, with neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe providing much of a spark for a struggling offense en route to a 33-14 defeat.

Given that they are operating on a short week now, the Patriots have to quickly turn the page. This also means that they quickly have to find out who their quarterback for the upcoming game versus the New York Jets will be.

An argument can be made for both Jones and Zappe.

Jones was given top billing against Chicago and is the team’s nominal starter. However, he also is coming off a high ankle sprain that forced him to miss three games and put him on an apparent snap count on Monday night. Zappe, on the other hand, looked good in his two starts against Detroit and Cleveland before a disappointing performance versus the Bears.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will put all of those factors into account when making the decision who to start in New York. For now, however, let’s focus on what fans would like to see.

As part of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, fans are asked who they would want to see start for the Patriots in Week 8: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe?

