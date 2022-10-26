New England Patriots links 10/26/22 - Pats working to turn the ship before facing the Jets

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: How do the Patriots get their QB situation back on track, fix issues vs. mobile QBs; Plus, how did the Patriots get here with Mac Jones?
- Mike Dussault spotlights what the Patriots must correct before facing the Jets. 1. Pick a QB and stick with him.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick.
- Richard Seymour halftime ceremony. (8 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Tuesday: Bill Belichick - Bailey Zappe.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Top takeaways from loss to Bears, QB situation, defensive issues. (2 hours)
- Photos: Patriots players dress up for Children’s Halloween Party.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Bears film review: How coaching failed Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the defense.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: The Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe drama shouldn’t distract from horrific defense; More.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee jerk reactions to Week 7, Patriots-Bears. “The Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe dynamic will suck up most of the oxygen after this one. Which I’m sure will be just fine with the putrid defense and repulsive special teams, who’d prefer to go unnoticed as much as possible.”
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 7 Report Card: Coaches get double secret probation.
- Eric Wilbur writes about Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rudderless future of the New England Patriots. /’Eesh.
- Karen Guregian finds the Patriots know they have to respond against the Jets, or risk losing the season.
- Chris Mason says it looks like Mac Jones was the victim of some brutal luck on Monday Night Football, when his INT appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wires.
- Karen Guregian finds Bailey Zappe is not worried about batted balls being an issue.
- Greg Dudek reports the Bears exposed a real issue for Bailey Zappe, after he had four passes batted down, for three incomplete and one interception.
- Karen Guregian notes a report says David Andrews is now in concussion protocol, and could miss Sunday’s game.
- Jerry Thornton explains how Belichick’s handling of this QB situation is the most confusing thing he’s ever done.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bears make full use of 11-day break from Thursday to Monday. “In 2022, five teams that play on Thursday night don’t play until the following Monday. It’s the longest a team can go between games without officially having a week off. The Bears obviously made the most of the extra time. They self-scouted. They decided to finally embrace the running skills of quarterback Justin Fields, unleashing him with designed runs.”
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Matt Eberflus: Mike Pennel was “totally in the wrong” for hit that led to ejection.
- David Purdum (ESPN) New England Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe has wild award odds swing.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022.
