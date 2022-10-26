Patriots film review: Dissecting Mac Jones’ performance against the Bears

Four weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to the field on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. It was an underwhelming comeback for the 24-year-old.

While Jones did resume his starting position right out the gate, the Patriots offense had a bad performance with him at the helm. The unit managed no points before he was pulled in the early second quarter, having gone 3-for-6 for 13 yards with one interception.

Jones disappointed in his first game back, but what exactly did go wrong for the sophomore? And can we draw any conclusions from the game related to his future within this Patriots offense?

Let’s dive into the film to find out.

Drive 1

1-10-NE 17 (14:57) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 17 for no gain. Following a short return on the opening kickoff, the Patriots started at their own 17-yard line with Jones in the shotgun and Rhamondre Stevenson offset to his left. The run was designed to follow right guard Michael Onwenu up the gut, but right tackle Marcus Cannon was beat to the inside off the initial double-team forcing the back to move laterally and into defensive tackle Armon Watts.

2-10-NE 17 (14:17) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 16 for -1 yards. After offsetting penalties negated an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, Jones dropped back to throw yet again. New England used an 11-personnel group, with Jones again in a shotgun alignment flanked by Stevenson.

New England’s QB faked a throw to his right, before turning around tossing a screen pass to the running back. Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones reacted well to the deceptive play, and was able to chase down Stevenson from behind together with teammate Robert Quinn. Quinn eventually was able to get the ball-carrier down for a loss of one yard, setting up an unfavorable third-and-long situation.

3-11-NE 16 (13:39) M.Jones scrambles up the middle to NE 22 for 6 yards. The first of two third-down scrambles saw the Patriots keep their 11-personnel group on the field against the Bears’ Cover 3. New England countered by running a Dagger concept to the weak side with DeVante Parker (1) split out wide and Jakobi Meyers (16) in the slot, and with Tyquan Thornton (11) on a curl.

Thornton was the first read on the play, but Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker (9) motioned into the zone to take away that option. This in combination with frontside pressure from Justin Jones (93) against left guard Cole Strange (69) led to Jones (10) leaving the pocket:

Instead of re-setting his feet and potentially attempting a pass to Parker on a deep crosser, Jones attempted to run for the first down himself. With the defense closing in quickly out of its zone look — meaning players have their eyes on the QB rather than their assigned players — the play never stood a chance.

Drive 2

1-10-NE 21 (8:57) D.Harris up the middle to NE 24 for 3 yards. After the Bears took a 3-0 lead, New England started its second possession on its own 21-yard line. The first play of the series was a 3-yard run that did not gain more yards because center David Andrews was not quick enough to get to the second level — in large part because defensive tackle Angelo Blackson was blocked into his path — and account for off-the-ball linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

2-7-NE 24 (8:11) M.Jones pass short right to D.Harris to NE 26 for 2 yards. New England, which avoided a 5-yard sack when the previous play was blown dead due to offsetting penalties, again went to Harris on the next play. This one, however, only saw him touch the football because he was the check-down option on a play-action pass.

New England used its 11-personnel package again with Harris (37) offset next to Jones (10) and the receivers in a 2x2 alignment: Jakobi Meyers (16) and Hunter Henry (85) aligned on the strong side as Jones’ primary read, with Tyquan Thornton (11) and DeVante Parker (1) on the opposite side of the formation.

After the snap, the fake handoff and the blocking in front — see: Cole Strange (69) pulling — forced the linebackers to step up. This is the goal on a play like this, but the Patriots failed to take advantage: Meyers was unable to get open, while Henry to too long to get into his target area through contact; at that point, pressure had already closed in on Jones and he dumped the ball off to his running back for a modest gain:

3-10-NE 21 (7:14) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 26 for 5 yards. A Trent Brown false start set the Patriots up in another unfavorable third-and-long. With the Bears showing blitz they attempted to catch the defense off guard with a Rhamondre Stevenson run to the left-side perimeter, but Chicago reacted quickly to stop the play after five yards.

Drive 3

1-10-NE 23 (2:05) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to T.Thornton. Down 10-0 after two drives, the Patriots became a bit more aggressive on the first play of their third possession. Again rolling out an 11-personnel package with Jones in the shotgun, they went after speedy wideout Tyquan Thornton (11) on a go down the left sideline.

Jones trusted Thornton to win his one-on-one matchup against Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22), and the rookie wideout showed why. He was able to get outside position and use his elite speed to fly past the defensive back. Jones’ throw, however, did not hit him:

Thornton had a step on his man and Jones almost was able to connect with him, but he had to let the ball go a tad bit early against frontside pressure given up from the entire left side of the line: center David Andrews (60), guard Cole Strange (69) and tackle Trent Brown (77) all allowed the Bears’ pass rush to close in on the Patriots’ sophomore passer.

As a result, Jones could not fully set his feet at the top of his drop and fired an inaccurate pass. Had he had more time, he might have been able to connect with Thornton for a sizable gain — or go through his progression to see another opening with Jakobi Meyers (16) on a crosser in the middle of the field.

Thornton was the first read on the play, though, and targeting him a good decision given that he did get open.

2-10-NE 23 (1:59) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 28 for 5 yards. Facing a 2nd-and-5, New England turned to its ground game yet again. Stevenson received the handoff on an outside zone scheme — the Patriots call this type of run Sprint — and he was able to gain five yards to set up the best third down situation up until this point.

3-5-NE 28 (1:27) M.Jones scrambles right tackle to NE 38 for 10 yards. After failing to convert either of their first two third down plays, Jones and the offense were finally able to move the sticks and earn their first new set of downs of the game with 1:27 left in the first quarter. Once again, the Patriots’ QB trusted his legs to get the job done — a smart decision given how the play unfolded.

New England motioned Rhamondre Stevenson (38) out, which in turn drew one off-the-ball linebacker away. The other, Nicholas Morrow (53), was occupied with covering Jakobi Meyers (16) out of the offensive left-side slot.

This, in combination with the defense leaving both A-gaps unoccupied gave Jones an opening and he took it:

Could Jones have attempted to throw the ball on the play? DeVante Parker (1) on an over route might have been available, but that throw would have been a lower-percentage play than simply scrambling for the first down with nothing but green grass ahead of Jones.

1-10-NE 38 (:51) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 42 for 4 yards. With a new set of downs earned, the Patriots went back to their ground game. On 1st-and-10 at their own 38-yard line, they gained four yards out of a 12-personnel group. The play was only the second of the game for New England with Jones aligned under center.

2-6-NE 42 (:15) M.Jones pass short middle to H.Henry to CHI 46 for 12 yards. The following second down was probably Jones’ best play of the night. Keeping the 12-personnel package on the field against Chicago’s two-deep zone, the quarterback saw linebacker Nicholas Morrow (53) open his hips to the two-wide receiver side creating an opening in the middle of the field.

Jones (10) further cleaned out space by getting Roquan Smith (58) to bite on a pump for Jonnu Smith (81). This gave the passer the window he needed to his Hunter Henry (85) for a gain of 12 yards:

1-10-CHI 46 (15:00) R.Stevenson right tackle to CHI 45 for 1 yard. Back under center Jones went for the next first-down play — the Patriots’ first in Chicago territory — but the result was a gain of only one yard. It appear the new right-side combination of center David Andrews, guard Michael Onwenu and newly-inserted tackle Marcus Cannon was not on the same page; somebody failed to account for linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith did not make the tackle but the lack of push ahead of him caused some hesitation from Rhamondre Stevenson and effectively killed the play.

2-9-CHI 45 (14:20) M.Jones scrambles right end to CHI 37 for 8 yards. Facing a 2nd-and-9, Jones again trusted his legs over his arm. However, he probably would want that decision back when looking at the tape: he had plenty of space and time in the pocket to go through his reads and give the play time to develop.

Had he done that, he might have seen DeVante Parker (1) get a step on cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33):

However, it appears the presence of safety Jaquan Brisker (9) over the top might have caused some hesitation in the Patriots’ quarterback. Maybe the interception to Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a similar play in Week 2 was still in the back of his mind.

Either way, Jones left the wide-open pocket on a scramble to set up third-and-short. Not the worst outcome by any means, but not an ideal one either.

3-1-CHI 37 (13:49) R.Stevenson up the middle to CHI 36 for 1 yard. New England converted that third down by using Jonnu Smith as a decoy. He aligned as the deep back in an under-center look with Rhamondre Stevenson offset, which in turn prompted the off-ball linebackers to react just late enough. Stevenson was able to gain the yard needed to move the chains.

1-10-CHI 36 (13:22) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris. The Patriots went back under center on the next play, with Jones (10) faking a handoff for Damien Harris (37) on a play-action concept. What stands out immediately are DeVante Parker (1) and Jakobi Meyers (16) getting open down the sidelines against the Bears’ two-high look.

However, their openness is deceiving. Not only do the verticals outside not appear to be part of his progression versus this kind of defensive alignment, they also looks more open than they are because the safeties are responding to the quarterbacks’ eyes. Had he went to Parker, for example, there is a chance Eddie Jackson (3) moves over in time to impact the throw.

That never happened, though, because Jones’ first read on the play was Hunter Henry (85) down the seam. With the Bears’ linebackers reacting quickly to drop into their holes, however, that pass would have been a difficult one to complete.

Instead, he opted to go for the check-down to Harris and what would have been a solid gain on first down had he held onto the ball.

2-10-CHI 36 (13:16) M.Jones pass short right intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by J.Brisker at CHI 21. J.Brisker to CHI 27 for 6 yards. Mac Jones’ final play of the night was a bad one. It was a risky decision followed by bad execution across the board.

Regardless of whether or not his pass attempt intended for Jonnu Smith (81) might have graced the Skycam cable — it did not, according to an ESPN statement — he actively put the ball in harm’s way by throwing a floater up off his back foot with no regard for deep help. That ill-advised pass ended up in the arms of Jaquan Brisker (9), who made a spectacular one-handed grab to reel it in:

The Patriots went back to 11-personnel for this play, with the Bears countering in a Cover 3 variant known as Cloud. The breakdown happened almost immediately, with right guard Michael Onwenu (71) and right tackle Marcus Cannon (61) failing to pick up a twist. The pressure in his face forced Jones (10) out of the pocket and effectively limited his options to the right side of the play.

While he might have had a chance to hit Rhamondre Stevenson (38) underneath, none of the options were particularly good. Instead, the best call might have just throwing the ball away and living for another down to set up 3rd-and-10.

Jones did not do that, however, and as a result now has tossed six interceptions in roughly 13 quarters of play this season.

So, what can be taken away from his comeback? He did make some good decisions and have his share of positive plays, but at times continued his inconsistency of reading the field. His scramble on 2nd-and-9 on the third drive as well as his interception are prime examples of that.

Obviously, he also did not get the support he needed on several plays. The offensive line, especially on the right side, was too inconsistent in both pass protection and run blocking to give some plays a chance to develop; additionally, the Patriots also did not call some of the easy-read concepts that Bailey Zappe would later get to have the ball come out of his hands quickly.

At this point in time, Jones and the Patriots offense as run by him therefore continues to be a work in progress.