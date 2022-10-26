Patriots open offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve

As the New England Patriots returned to the Socios.com Field House on Wednesday, so did offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

His 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster opened in the process.

Cajuste, 26, was placed on injured reserve to begin October after missing three consecutive practices and being ruled out due to a left thumb injury. The transaction overlapped with veteran bookend Marcus Cannon’s promotion from the practice squad to back up starting tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn.

Prior to then, Cajuste saw 10 offensive snaps as New England’s primary swingman this fall. Selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound West Virginia product has appeared in 10 games since spending his initial regular seasons between the non-football injury list and injured reserve.

In additional Wednesday movement, the Patriots re-signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad and placed defensive lineman LaBryan Ray on the scout team’s injured list.

Vizcaino, 26, had been released last week after joining the practice squad in September. He attended mandatory minicamp on an extended tryout and went 1-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in the preseason before being waived at the roster deadline. Undrafted out of the University of Washington in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound specialist made previous stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ray, 24, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in May. The former five-star Alabama recruit and two-time national champion joined the practice squad at its formation upon clearing waivers. Ray, listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, battled injuries across five years with the Crimson Tide and does not count against the current 16-man limit for New England. He recorded four tackles and three quarterback pressures through 101 defensive snaps in his first NFL preseason.

The New York Jets host Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.