Patriots vs. Jets Wednesday injury report: David Andrews, Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger sidelined

The New England Patriots went without three key members of the active roster during Wednesday’s non-padded practice inside the Socios.com Field House.

Center David Andrews, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger would all be sidelined as AFC East preparations for the New York Jets got underway.

But quarterback Mac Jones participated in full after making his brief return from a three-game absence. The sophomore starter is off the injury report for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 25.

Here’s the initial prognosis leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

C David Andrews (concussion)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

Jets

WR Corey Davis (knee)

DE John Franklin-Myers (illness)

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported that Andrews had entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears. The team captain has started 93 of his 96 appearances in the regular season for New England since arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2015. His Monday night exit came after Dugger exited the secondary with an ankle injury and did not return. But Barmore was questionable and inactive for the 33-14 loss at Gillette Stadium. The No. 38 overall pick last year’s draft sustained a knee injury the week prior versus the Cleveland Browns.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

WR Kendrick Bourne (toe)

OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

LB Anfernee Jennings (calf)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (shoulder)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle)

LB Quincy Williams (ankle)

S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring)

In what head coach Bill Belichick described as “closer to a walkthrough,” eight Patriots practiced in a partial capacity. Of whom, Bourne, Wynn and Uche had been inactive two evenings prior while managing toe, shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively. Yet a new addition to New England’s limited would be Phillips. The veteran safety played through a shoulder issue for 44 defensive snaps and a handful of tackles against the Bears. Each now faces a short turnaround to East Rutherford, where four Jets were limited on Wednesday.