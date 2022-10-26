The uncertainty surrounding the New England Patriots’ quarterback position has apparently been addressed, and in the expected fashion. According to a report by ESPN’s Field Yates, Mac Jones will start the upcoming game against the New York Jets.

Jones, 24, entered the season as the Patriots’ undisputed No. 1 quarterback. A first-round draft pick in 2021, he led the team to the playoffs and had one of the better rookie seasons in recent memory.

His sophomore campaign was off to a rocky start, however. Not only did Jones turn the football over six times in the first three games, he also suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 that kept him out for the next three games.

During that stretch, fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe emerged. Originally New England’s QB3 behind Jones and Brian Hoyer, Zappe moved up the depth chart following Jones’ injury and Hoyer suffering a concussion just one quarter into his own tenure as starter. Since Week 4, Zappe has seen regular action and performed at a high level.

Jones returned to the lineup in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, but questions about the position persisted. He had a disappointing outing and was replaced by Zappe after three series. The youngster did not fare any better, though, and New England ended up losing 33-14 — all while seemingly on the cusp of a quarterback controversy.

However, it seems as if that controversy was more of a media talking point than anything else. Jones will keep his starting spot heading into Week 8 after reportedly taking around 90 percent of first-team reps in practice.

New England’s game against its division rivals will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 30.