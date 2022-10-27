Fantasy Football Preview: Look for the Patriots defense to bounce back in Week 8

This season has seen fantasy scoring numbers drop way down and Week 7 was more of he same and again disappointing. This makes it so much more important to start the correct players and find sleepers.

Let’s gear up for Week 8 by diving into the fantasy football world.

Fantasy-related News

Mac Jones expected to start Sunday at quarterback amidst Patriots quarterback controversy

Andy Dalton expected to remain as Saints starting quarterback this weelk

Running back James Robinson traded to Jets in wake of Breece Hall ACL injury

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel misses practice

Robert Quinn traded to Eagles, defense gets a big boost

Starts of the Week

QB Tom Brady vs. Baltimore Ravens: Yes, the Buccaneers offense has been bad, but this is the week that they right the ship. After an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers and a ton of criticism Brady will come out and ball against Baltimore. Their secondary has been vulnerable at times and this entire Tampa Bay offense will be hungry and playing hard.

RB Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Denver Broncos: Etienne is virtually a must-start every week moving forward now that James Robinson has been traded. He will see a massive workload and will be heavily involved in the passing game. Be sure to be on the lookout for a massive game from him in London this week.

WR Chris Olave vs. Las Vegas Raiders: You could argue that Olave has been the most impressive rookie wide receiver of this draft class. He will expand on this argument this week as he has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who have a bad secondary which could lead to a massive day at Olave’s home stadium.

Bust Candidates

QB Aaron Rodgers at Buffalo Bills: Unlike Brady and Tampa Bay, Rodgers and the Packers will not be able to right the ship in Buffalo. The Bills defense has been solid all season and Green Bay just does not have the weapons. Allen Lazard also may miss the game with injury, making Rodgers a very risky play.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. San Fransisco 49ers: Henderson Jr. expects to work as the bell-cow moving forward with Cam Akers likely on the move. This week, however, he has a tough opponent in the 49ers and will not have his best week. Running backs do not fare well against San Fransisco’s front so do not expect that to change this week.

WR Darnell Mooney at Dallas Cowboys: Mooney has been more productive in recent weeks but that will end this Sunday. Dallas has a dominant defense that has shot down opponents all year. Trevon Diggs will likely blanket Mooney which means it will be tough to get him going.

Sleeper of the Week

WR Marquise Goodwin vs. New York Giants: Goodwin is coming off of a massive game against the Los Angeles Chargers and will get more and more looks in this offense. There is also a good chance that DK Metcalf misses this game and Goodwin would become Seattle’s number two wide receiver. If this is the case, Goodwin is a great sleeper to add with Geno Smith throwing the ball all over the field.

Patriots Fantasy Play of the Week

DST New England Patriots at New York Jets: Despite being removed from the injury report, Mac Jones still has to prove himself coming off a high ankle sprain. The best bet, therefore, is to play the Patriots defense. The unit just got embarrassed by the Chicago Bears on national television and will be very motivated to bounce back and prove its critics wrong. It also generally plays the Jets well and without Breece Hall they will have to throw the ball more. This will work in the favor of New England, with Zach Wilson a candidate to struggle and turn the ball over.

Injury Report