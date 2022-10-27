 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 10/27/22 - Cleanup after the Bears; Pats on to the Jets

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
Matt Judon adds to sack stats
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: The Patriots’ QB uncertainty raises questions for Bill Belichick; Plus, answering your questions on trade deadline possibilities, Chris Ballard, Nathaniel Hackett, Wildcat plays and more.
  • David Suggs (Sporting News) Patriots QB update: Mac Jones expected to start in Week 8 vs. Jets.
  • Alicia de Artola (Fansided) NFL Twitter dubs Bailey Zappe as America’s quarterback after singing “Stacey’s Mom”.
  • BJ Rudell (ProFootballNetwork) Will the Pats trade Damien Harris this week? Possible motivations, landing spots.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? /FIFY: “injury-stricken” Pats.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Which NFL teams should (and should not) trade their most valuable players?
  • Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down territory: Packers and Bucs, Dak and Tua, best 2022 draft classes.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 8. Mac Jones & Bailey Zappe 27th.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) QB Power Rankings: Assessing every team’s starting QB. Mac Jones 24th.
  • Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline. Rhamondre Stevenson 12th.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year.

