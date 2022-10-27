New England Patriots links 10/27/22 - Cleanup after the Bears; Pats on to the Jets

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Jets Wednesday Injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots re-sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on practice squad Injured Reserve.
- Game Preview: Patriots at Jets. Series history, Scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots get back on track in New York?
- Mike Dussault tells us 10 key things to watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A three-step plan to get the Patriots back on track. 1. Get back to winning in the trenches - there’s one common denominator in the Pats three wins, and that’s they’ve won the line of scrimmage.
- Press Conference Transcript: Mac Jones.
- Evan Lazar passes along a report that says the QB Mac Jones is expected to start vs. Jets on Sunday.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Matthew Slater - Devin McCourty - Deatrich Wise - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Catch-22: Defending mobile QBs, Jets preview, QB situation: Where do we go from here? (70 min.)
- Pats from the Past podcast: Richard Seymour. (20 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Dakota Randall explains why it’s not all doom and gloom for New England after the Bears debacle.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots make QB decision: Mac Jones vs. New York Jets.
- Matt Cassel suggests how this could be a career-defining moment for Mac Jones.
- Alex Barth reports Mac Jones takes another step towards getting back to 100 percent. Jones took the heavy majority of the first team reps in the team’s first practice of the week.
- Karen Guregian says now that Bill Belichick has finally anointed Mac Jones, it’s time for him to respond.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) After getting ‘kneecapped’, Mac Jones likely won’t forget Monday night anytime soon.
- Jon Cirrinone (MusketFire) Matthew Judon may set the NFL single-season sack record. /Sweet!
- Matt Dolloff takes a look at how the Bears exposed the Patriots defense in brutal fashion.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Grading the Patriot’s defense: Egregiously inconsistent.
- Alex Barth explains how Monday night’s loss felt weirdly like a preseason game.
- Andrew Callahan says the Patriots were missing S Kyle Dugger, 2 other starters at practice Wednesday.
- Dakota Randall relays Dante Scarnecchia on why he still believes in Isaiah Wynn.
- Phil Perry finds that the Patriots have received trade calls about four veteran WRs.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Why the Patriots trading dynamic playmaker Kendrick Bourne would be a big mistake.
- Zack Cox thumbnails four Patriots trade candidates with the NFL deadline Tuesday, Nov. 1st.
- Keagan Stiefel highlights Bill Belichick talking up these Jets defenders ahead of Sunday.
- Matt Dolloff notes the Jets swung a big trade for a running back ahead of their matchup vs the Patriots.
- Greg Dudek suggests the Pats should target newly released veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill who asked for, and was granted, his release from the Texans on Wednesday.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike & Murph discuss the Patriots loss and the growing concern over the quarterback position. (45 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: The Patriots’ QB uncertainty raises questions for Bill Belichick; Plus, answering your questions on trade deadline possibilities, Chris Ballard, Nathaniel Hackett, Wildcat plays and more.
- David Suggs (Sporting News) Patriots QB update: Mac Jones expected to start in Week 8 vs. Jets.
- Alicia de Artola (Fansided) NFL Twitter dubs Bailey Zappe as America’s quarterback after singing “Stacey’s Mom”.
- BJ Rudell (ProFootballNetwork) Will the Pats trade Damien Harris this week? Possible motivations, landing spots.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? /FIFY: “injury-stricken” Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Which NFL teams should (and should not) trade their most valuable players?
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down territory: Packers and Bucs, Dak and Tua, best 2022 draft classes.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 8. Mac Jones & Bailey Zappe 27th.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) QB Power Rankings: Assessing every team’s starting QB. Mac Jones 24th.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline. Rhamondre Stevenson 12th.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year.
