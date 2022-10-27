Patriots vs. Jets: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

For much of the last 10 years, the New England Patriots and New York Jets were polar opposites: the Patriots were one of the best teams in the NFL year-in and year-out, while their AFC East rivals from New York were perennial bottom-dwellers.

Heading into their first meeting of the 2022 season, however, the outlook is quite different. The Patriots are in last place in the division with a 3-4 record, while the Jets are coming in at 5-2 and riding a four-game winning streak.

The game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday will therefore be a big one for both. While the Patriots will try to stay in touch with the rest of the division, the Jets will want to show that their recent success is not a fluke.

