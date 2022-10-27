Patriots vs. Jets Thursday injury report: David Andrews, Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger miss second straight

After beginning New York Jets week without three members of the active roster, the New England Patriots continued without three.

Center David Andrews, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger remained sidelined for Thursday’s practice as the AFC East meeting at MetLife Stadium nears.

Here’s the second injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

C David Andrews (concussion)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

Jets

WR Corey Davis (knee)

Andrews entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Monday night. The center, captain and franchise All-Decade selection has started 93 games in the regular season for New England since his undrafted arrival in 2015. “He provides that leadership aspect for not only the offensive line,” quarterback Mac Jones said Wednesday, “but the whole offense and that’s something that a lot of guys are going to have to step up, including myself, and take that as he’s getting better.” Veteran backup James Ferentz played the final eight snaps at center in the 33-14 loss. Prior to then, the Patriots had lost Dugger from the secondary due to an ankle injury. The Lenoir-Rhyne product stands with 24 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery returned for a 59-yard touchdown this fall. As for Barmore, the sophomore defensive lineman out of Alabama had been questionable with a knee issue before going to the inactives list.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

WR Kendrick Bourne (toe)

OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

LB Anfernee Jennings (calf)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (shoulder)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle)

S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring)

New England’s eight limited from Wednesday remained unchanged by Thursday. Among them, Bourne, Wynn and Uche had been questionable and scratched versus Chicago because of respective toe, shoulder and hamstring injuries. But Phillips, who stayed in for 44 defensive snaps, briefly exited the primetime matchup with a shoulder injury of his own.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Jets

DE John Franklin-Myers (illness)

LB Quincy Williams (ankle)

No Patriots were upgraded to full participation on Thursday. Two players along the Jets’ defensive front, however, were back in that capacity. Franklin-Myers had sat out the previous practice due to an illness, while Williams had been limited due to an ankle injury.