Isaiah Wynn among 3 more Patriots reportedly drawing interest ahead of NFL trade deadline

It appears the New England Patriots’ phone lines are working overtime these days. Not only have team reportedly called about every veteran member of the Patriots wide receiver corps, three other players have also drawn some interest.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, New England has received calls about starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn. Running back Damien Harris and safety Jabrill Peppers have also come up in inquiries, but per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus neither of the two is being shopped at the moment.

Wynn, 26, originally joined the Patriots as the 23rd overall selection in the 2018 draft. After missing his rookie campaign due to an Achilles injury, the Georgia product went on to establish himself as the team’s starting left tackle between 2019 and 2021. Despite dealing with several other ailments, the Patriots apparently viewed him as part of their future when they decided to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract in 2021.

This season has been a challenge for Wynn, however. After moving from the left to the right tackle position in the offseason, he has had considerable ups and downs. Additionally, he has struggled with mental errors and is leading the team with eight penalties.

Given Wynn’s issues and contract situation — he is set to enter free agency in March — the Patriots moving him now would make sense. A lot will depend on how confident they are feeling in fellow offensive tackles Marcus Cannon and Yodny Cajuste, though.

The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for next Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET.