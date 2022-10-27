The Baltimore Ravens (+2) will travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2) on Thursday Night Football.

Baltimore comes into this game at 4-3 and looks to build on its division lead with a win. The Ravens offense has been impressive this season, but it may be without some weapons in Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. If this is the case, Lamar Jackson will need to have a great game. This may be tough with the speed of Tampa’s linebackers.

The Ravens defense has been disappointing this season compared to its usual play. The secondary has gotten torched multiple times and seems to crumple in the second half of games. They will need to get pressure on Tom Brady if they want to slow this offense down, similar to how the Carolina Panthers did last week.

Tampa Bay needs to win this game after two straight terrible performances. Brady, who has never lost three straight games in his career, is going to show up after being torn to shreds by the media. His weapons will be ready to go, and this offense is going to respond to the criticism.

If they win this game and cover the spread, it will be because of the defense. They are down some defensive backs so the front seven will need to contain Jackson. They should be able to handle the Ravens weapons, especially if Andrews is out so it will be all about stopping the quarterback.

The Buccaneers are 2-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Rachaad White Over 15.5 Rushing Yards (-110): Every single week the rookie running back is more and more involved. After an abysmal outing last week, Tampa Bay will be trying to establish the run, which means a lot of touches for Leornard Fournette. When he needs a break, White will get the work. Look for him to potentially break off a chunk play and cash this over.