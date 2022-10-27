Week 8 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4): Go Bucs! This one is pretty straight-forward, not just because Tom Brady is quarterbacking in Tampa Bay. The matchup between the two teams is also the classic AFC-NFC clash. From a Patriots perspective, rooting for the NFC side here is the easy call. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 8 game against the New York Jets.