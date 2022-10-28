Series history: Patriots-Jets rivalry has produced several spectacular moments

The New England Patriots will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET. The franchises have met up 126 times and the Patriots hold the advantage with a 71-54-1 record.

Let’s take a look back on some important games between the two franchises:

First Meeting: The first meeting between these two teams took place on Sep. 17, 1960. The Boston Patriots took down the New York Titans 28-24.

The Patriots used two quarterbacks in this game with Tom Greene throwing for 140 yards and a touchdown as well as two interceptions. Butch Songin threw for 57 yards and a score of his own. Oscar Lofton and Jim Colclough each reeled in a touchdown pass and Walt Livingstone added a rushing score. Chuck Shonta had a 52-yard special teams score.

New York started Al Dorow and he threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The three players who caught touchdown passes are Dewey Bohling, Ted Wegert and Thurlow Cooper. Bill Shockley also tacked on a 23-yard field goal, but it was not enough to prevent the loss.

Most Lopsided Game: The most lopsided game between these two teams was played on Dec. 6. 2010 and saw the Patriots win 45-3.

Tom Brady threw for 326 yards and connected with Wes Welker, Deion Branch, Brandon Tate and Aaron Hernandez for touchdowns. BenJarvus Green-Ellis added 72 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.

The Jets were atrocious in this one. Mark Sanchez threw for 164 yards and three interceptions. The only bright spot on the team was Santonio Holmes who hauled in seven passes for 72 yards. Sanchez was intercepted by Devin McCourty, James Sanders and Brandon Spikes.

Most Recent Matchup: The most recent matchup between these two teams was not close either as the Patriots won 54-13 on Oct. 24, 2021.

Mac Jones started for the Patriots, and he threw for 307 with two touchdowns. Kendrick Bourne also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass in this game. Damien Harris had 106 yards on the ground and two scores of his own while J.J. Taylor rushed for 21 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Bolden, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor each caught touchdown passes in this game. Nick Folk also nailed two field goals and all of his extra points to give New England a whopping 54.

Zach Wilson started for Jets but left the game with an injury early on. Mike White came in relief and threw for 202 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Corey Davis caught the lone touchdown pass. Elijah Moore also added a 19-yard rushing score.

Playoff History: The two teams have matchup in the playoffs on three separate occasions.

On Dec. 28, 1985, the Patriots defeated the Jets 26-14 in the Wild Card game.

Tony Eason started for the started for New England and tossed for 179 and a touchdown. The touchdown went to Stanley Morgan and Tony franklin nailed four field goals. Johnny Rembert also added a 15-yard scoop and score touchdown on defense.

The Jets used Pat Ryan and Ken O’Brien at quarterback and they each threw one touchdown and one interception. Mickey Shuler and Johnny Hector each had receiving scores for New York.

They then faced off again in another Wild Card matchup on Jan. 7, 2007, in a game that saw the Patriots celebrate a 37-16 win.

Brady threw for 212 yards and two touchdown passes in what was a clean game on his end. Corey Dillion added 53 yards and a rushing score. Kevin Faulk and Daniel Graham each had one catch in this game, and they were both touchdown receptions. Asante Samuel had a pick-six for New England and Stephen Gostkowski added three field goals.

Chad Pennington started for the Jets and threw for 300 yards with a touchdown and interception. Jerricho Cotchery had 100 yards and a touchdown and. Mike Nugent added three field goals and an extra point, but it was not enough to stay competitive in that one.

The most recent matchup in the playoffs between these two teams also has a strong case for being the most memorable.

Most Memorable Matchup: The squads matched up in the AFC Divisional game on Jan. 16, 2011. This was really the only time the Jets got the Patriots as they won 28-21 in what was a rugged and emotional game.

Brady threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns and one big interception. Alge Crumpler and Deion Branch each caught touchdown passes for the Patriots. Sammy Morris added in a two-point conversion and Shayne Graham tacked on two field goals.

Sanchez dominated as he threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Shonn Greene had 76 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Holmes, Braylon Edwards and LaDainian Tomlinson, yes LT, each caught touchdown passes in this game. David Harris had the big interception for New York as he had a 58-yard return and added 12 total tackles on the day.

For as noteworthy as this playoff upset was, an argument can be made that another meeting between the two teams is even more memorable despite taking place in the regular season: