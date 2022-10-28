New England Patriots links 10/28/22 - Pats-Jets previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Pats-Jets Thursday Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar notes Bill Belichick confirms QB Mac Jones will start for Patriots vs. Jets.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- What they’re saying: New York Jets.
- Press Conferences: Hunter Henry - Matthew Judon - Davon Godchaux - Bill Belichick.
- One on One with Devin McCourty. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: NE and the Jets. (22 min. video)
- Belestrator: Previewing the Jets pass rush. (2.32 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Week 8 picks, Jets preview and Thursday practice report. (2 hours)
- Patriots Playbook: Jets preview, Mac to start, NFL Week 8 predictions. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Jets Week 8, Key matchups: Who has the edge? 1. Patriots RBs vs Jets front seven – Edge New York.
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots victory over the Jets. 1. Play with the lead.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 8 preview: Patriots at New York Jets.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 preview: Players to watch, game prediction, more.
- Scott Zolak’s Week 8 Patriots preview: Not a must win….but it’s a must win.
- CBS Sports’ Patriots-Jets Week 8 news, notes, and fun facts. 1. The Patriots have won 12 straight games over the Jets, and if they make it 13 straight they will tie the Kansas City Chiefs for the longest current winning streak over an opponent. The Chiefs currently have 13 straight victories over the Denver Broncos.
- Khari Thompson thumbnails 5 Jets players to watch against the Patriots on Sunday: Sauce Gardner and the Jets have been on a roll lately, winning four games in a row.
- Tom E. Curran explains why he thinks the clock is ticking on Mac Jones’ turnaround.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Mac Jones may have the ball back in his court, but now he needs to run with it.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Do the Patriots have a roster problem or an execution problem?
- Karen Guregian spotlights how the Patriots’ defense also has a huge piece of the blame pie when it comes to the team’s 3-4 start. The Pats sit in the bottom 10 when it comes to stopping the run.
- Keagan Stiefel notes the Jets are using last year’s October 24th 54-13 beatdown as fuel to get revenge on the Patriots this Sunday.
- Nick Goss says it’s been 21 years since Jets had this advantage over Patriots Week 8 or later.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots are still missing key defensive playmakers Christian Barmore (knee) and Kyle Dugger (ankle) at practice.
- Dakota Randall says the Pats reportedly worked out punters this week as Jake Bailey’s baffling struggles continue.
- Mark Daniels tells us how Patriots LB Mack Wilson overcame childhood adversity to thrive.
- Michael Hurley says Bill Belichick is really breaking character with the unnecessary quarterback sideshow, and makes his Week 8 picks. Jets win.
- Chris Mason gives us his NFL best bets, Patriots picks against the spread for Week 8.
- CBS Boston reports Tom Brady falls to 3-5 for first time as starter in his NFL career.
- Locked On Patriots: Mike D’Abate and John Butchko (Locked On Jets) preview this Sunday’s showdown at MetLife Stadium. (29 min.)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and John Rooke to talk Patriots QBs, egos, the bury-the-game-ball match up against the Bears, and a look at the Jets. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will be the quarterback.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones is off the Patriots injury report.
- Conor Orr and Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 8 preview: Best games, key questions, predictions. Plus, Christian McCaffrey should be ready for the Rams.
- Conor Orr (SI) NFL trade deadline: Nine deals we’d like to see. Mac Jones to the Raiders. /Seriously?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL trade deadline: One deal each team should make; 32 scenarios for buyers and sellers. Patriots: Sell: WR Kendrick Bourne.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) The NFL regular season matters. But in a different way than it used to.
- Analytics Team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats’ season’s top 10 slot receivers. No Pats.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Week 8 practice squad power rankings. No Pats.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 8 picks. Four out of five pick Pats to win.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 8 picks. Patriots win 20-17.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 8 picks: Tom Brady, Bucs get back on track; Jets keep rolling, win 24-20.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 8 NFL game picks. Pats win 17-14.
- The Scramble podcast: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia discusses the future of five different teams [including the Patriots]: Packers cooked? Hope for Colts? What’s up with Mac? Crystal ball time! (60 min.)
VIEW FROM NEW YORK
- Field Level Media (NewYorkCityNews) Pats bring QB circus, 12-game win streak over Jets into tilt.
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) Jets’ Elijah Moore returns to practice after trade request; What to expect vs. Patriots.
- Randy Lange (NewYorkJets) 5 Players to watch as the Jets return home to battle the Patriots.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets expect disgruntled Elijah Moore to play versus Patriots: ‘Want to help him.’
- John Pullano (NewYorkJets) Jets’ matchup with the Patriots is a hot ticket.
- John Pullano (NewYorkJets) Jets WR Garrett Wilson wants to write a ‘new story’ in Patriots rivalry.
- Steve Serby (NY Post) Jets paying back Patriots would be sweet — even if Robert Saleh won’t say it.
- Bridget Hyland (NJ.com) Jets’ Robert Saleh continues to walk back ‘taking receipts’ remark amid 5-2 start.
- Brian Wacker (NY Post) Jets want payback for last year’s ‘disrespectful’ 54-13 drubbing by Patriots.
