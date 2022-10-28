Pats Pulpit Reacts: Fans want the Patriots to be ‘sellers’ at the NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is only four days away, and the rumor mill is already starting to work overtime. The New England Patriots have been the subject of considerable speculation thus far, with several of their players drawing interest from other teams.

According to reports, teams have inquired about wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, and safety Jabrill Peppers. While Harris and Peppers are not for sale — and neither appear to be Meyers and Parker — the jury is still out on the others.

The general question, however, is whether or not the Patriots would even entertain the idea of parting with some of their talent ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline. At 3-4, their season has not gone as planned but there is still plenty of potential to improve the standing and enter the playoff picture in a competitive AFC.

Nonetheless, Patriots fans prefer to see the team as “sellers” rather than “buyers” this year. The latest results from SB Nation’s Reacts survey show this.

Fans were asked to pick one of three options — sellers, buyers, neither — and 40 percent picked the first one. For comparison, 36 percent believe the team should not make any moves in the coming days. Only 24 think the Patriots should bring additional talent on board.

The belief that the Patriots should be sellers ahead of the trade deadline is closely connected to low confidence score after the team’s 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Only 23 percent of participants expressed a positive opinion about the direction the team is headed in. That is the lowest such number since the start of the Mac Jones era last year.

Speaking of Jones, this week’s lead question asked who fans would want the Patriots to start at quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday? Jones will be the starter, as was confirmed by head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday.

That decision will be appreciated by a majority of New England fans: 62 percent answered the question with Jones rather than backup Bailey Zappe after both struggled versus the Bears on Monday.

