Patriots vs. Jets Friday injury report: David Andrews, Christian Barmore ruled out for Week 8

The New England Patriots will be missing two in the trenches against the New York Jets.

Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore have been ruled out for the AFC East encounter. Following a concussion and a knee injury, respectively, both remained non-participants from Wednesday through Friday in Foxborough.

But safety Kyle Dugger returned as limited to conclude the week. He now stands among seven questionable for the active roster. An ankle issue had forced the Lenoir-Rhyne product out of New England’s 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears and kept him sidelined for consecutive practices.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

C David Andrews (concussion)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

Jets

WR Corey Davis (knee)

Andrews entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter against the Bears on Monday night. The Patriots captain and All-Decade selection has started 93 of his 96 appearances in the regular season dating back to 2015. Veteran backup James Ferentz, who has made six career starts between center and guard, will get the call in his place. And across New England’s line of scrimmage, Barmore will miss a second straight game. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 draft departed with a knee injury earlier this October after logging 20 defensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

LB Anfernee Jennings (calf)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (shoulder)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle)

Dugger has recorded 24 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown this fall. As for the remainder of New England’s questionable, Wynn and Uche marked the lone names on the latest inactive list. Yet wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was recently questionable and scratched with turf toe, will go without a game designation for the Patriots. The same is true for starting right guard Mike Onwenu on the heels of an ankle ailment. Both were upgraded to full participation on Friday.