The New England Patriots have removed quarterback Mac Jones from their injury report this week, removing any doubt about his status heading into the upcoming game against the New York Jets. That said, the effects of his ankle injury still linger.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Jones is dealing with some numbness in the toes of his left foot — the very same foot he injured in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. The issue did not impact his participation in practice this week, though.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain versus Baltimore and was forced to sit out the Patriots’ next three games while recovering from the injury. He returned against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 but was pulled after just three series; head coach Bill Belichick later admitted that his health status led to the team entering the game with a quarterback rotation in mind.

Per Giardi’s report, the Bears noticed Jones favoring his left foot during their 33-14 victory on Monday Night Football. Whether that contributed to him leaving the game in the early second quarter is not known.

Regardless of his injury status, Jones is expected to start the Patriots’ upcoming game against the Jets.

“I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go,” Belichick told reporters on Thursday. “That’s really it for that.”

New England’s Week 8 game in New York is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 30.